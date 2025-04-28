Braves Bring Back 2021 NLCS MVP for Third Stint With Team
Amid a flurry of roster moves, the Atlanta Braves are re-signing a familiar face.
The Braves have inked outfielder Eddie Rosario to a major-league contract, they announced Monday morning. This will mark Rosario's third stint with Atlanta over the course of his 11-year career.
Rosario first joined the Braves in 2021 via a trade from Cleveland. The deal proved a massive coup for Atlanta; Rosario slashed an otherworldly .560/.607/1.040 with three home runs and nine RBIs in the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
He spent two more years with the Braves after that, and returned to Atlanta after an ill-fated stint with the Washington Nationals in 2024.
The 33-year-old opened 2025 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, slashing .250/.250/.250 in just four at-bats with the team.
The Braves are currently 12-15—tied for last in the National League East division with the Miami Marlins, and 6.5 games back of the first-place New York Mets.