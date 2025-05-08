Travis Scott’s WWE Card Heats Up the Market With Record Sale
From sold-out Nike sneakers to surprise WWE appearances, Travis Scott has become a force in music, fashion, and now — collectibles. As shared by Topps on X (formerly Twitter), a Cactus Jack x WrestleMania Topps Chrome card—signed and numbered out of 10—recently sold for a whopping $3,810 on eBay, making it the highest public sale of a Travis Scott autograph.
The 2025 Topps Chrome WWE Cactus Jack x WrestleMania release continues Scott’s crossover into collectibles, nodding to his occasional partnership with The Rock. Like the 2024 MLB Cosmic Chrome drop, these boxes are event exclusives, only available to those attending WWE World during WrestleMania in Las Vegas.
The 2025 Topps Chrome WWE Cactus Jack x WrestleMania set offers collectors a dynamic blend of wrestling legends and pop culture icons. Beyond the headline-grabbing Travis Scott autograph, the 100-card base set also features exclusive insert cards of WWE superstars like John Cena, Liv Morgan, Roman Reigns, and Stone Cold Steve Austin.
Each card showcases unique design elements inspired by the Cactus Jack aesthetic—which has sent sale prices for the boxes to around $950 on eBay and with cards of fan favorites fetching big bucks: Tiffany Stratton Black Auto /10 ($500); Giulia Gold /50 ($1500); CM Punk Red Raywave /5 ($1125).
It’s been a good year for Travis Scott card collectors. Leading up to Wrestlemania 41, Topps Now dropped a special card featuring Travis Scott, The Rock, and John Cena—with numbered cards and a triple-auto chase as the grand prize. Scott also appeared in 2024 Topps Allen & Ginter with Red Ink Auto redemption cards hitting $1500 and base auto redemption cards selling for $500.
Beyond the Ring: Cactus Jack in Collectibles
Scott’s influence extends far beyond the wrestling ring. His Cactus Jack brand has become synonymous with limited-edition drops and high resale value, from Nike sneaker collaborations to McDonald’s meal merch.
- Nike Collabs: His Nike SB Dunks, Jordan 1s, and Air Force 1s regularly sell for five-figure sums, and their Cactus Jack branding and distinctive colorways make them instant grails.
- Cactus Jack Soccer Jersey: As we recently shared, Travis Scott recently collaborated with Spanish club Barcelona and Spotify for an exclusive home jersey. The jersey cost $500 and sold out in minutes, commanding thousands on the secondary market.
- McDonald’s Meal Merch: From t-shirts to McNugget body pillows, the Cactus Jack x McDonald’s collab turned fast food into a collector’s frenzy, with some items now reselling for 10x their original price.
The Mass Appeal of Travis Scott Collectibles
So, why is everything with Travis Scott’s name attached so collectible? It’s a combination of his massive fan base, exclusive drops, and strategic partnerships across industries that keep demand high and values rising. As he continues to blend music, fashion, and now WWE collectibles, Scott is positioning himself as a brand rather than just a rapper — and collectors are cashing in.