GameStop Has Big Plans for Pokémon and Sports Cards as It Reinvents Retail
GameStop is turning to a new direction as CEO Ryan Cohen announced they are shifting their focus to trading cards, particularly Pokemon and sports cards, from video games.
During its 2025 annual shareholder meeting, Cohen noted that the collectibles market is no longer complementary, as it now represents the company’s way forward. He added that trading cards align with the company’s heritage, as they jive well with the trade-in model and resonate with their core market, while thriving in a physical retail setting.
While Cohen highlighted trading cards as the future of GameStop, the legacy of its video game business has become murkier. As it stands, this form of collectible has taken a new level of relevance, especially after Pokemon cards’ popularity has surged exponentially. This can be seen in the recent release of Destined Rivals, the latest Pokemon card set last May 30.
At this point in time, the company’s revenue consists of almost 30% of sales from trading cards. This is in stark contrast with the declining sales of GameStop’s hardware and software offerings, as their $8.63 per share value in the stock market was dubbed as a signal to sell in the market.
The core business of GameStop for the longest time has been selling video games. However, the rise of digital games that can be downloaded and closure of a number of their stores has placed pressure on the company and its growth.
Despite this downtrend in one aspect of their business, GameStop is doubling down on the trading card trend. This can be seen in the company’s collaboration with Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) and Collectors Holdings to offer consumers a chance to grade their cards. Since October of last year, they have submitted more than 1 million cards for grading. As a result, it has taken the role of a facilitator in the collectibles market when it comes to card grading.
If successful, GameStop can tap into the growing trading card segment of the market. Since 2020, sports cards have benefited greatly as more people have invested in sealed products from Panini and Topps, and in key sports personalities, such as Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.
Along with sports cards, GameStop’s plan to focus on Pokemon cards will also highlight the growth of this product in the market. The recent releases of new sets, such as Journey Together and Destined Rivals, along with the rising prices of key Pokemon cards, will attract more consumers to deal with the company moving forward.
It remains to be seen how the move to trading cards will work for GameStop in the coming years. If successful, the company will get to tap into a new source of revenue to keep their operations going. Otherwise, it will have to go back to the drawing table to find another viable solution to keep the ship afloat.
In any case, the market will wait and see to determine whether GameStop can capitalize on these collectibles or not. Whatever happens in the end, more options for consumers can only be a good thing for the hobby.