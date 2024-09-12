How The Sports Card Market Reacted To Jordan Love’s Injury
Just as time was about to expire in last week's Friday night game between the Packers and Eagles in Brazil, Jordan Love dropped back, behind by 5 points. The whistle blew and Love was still laying on the field. From the reports it seems Love will miss some time but was able to avoid missing the full season.
Then entered the backup Malik Willis and everyone scrambled to their collections to see what they could sell to capitalize on a short window where Love is going to be out. We have seen this scenario time and time again when it comes to quarterbacks and injuries in the NFL.
The NFL is a league of "Haves" and "Have-Nots" if you take a look around the league with the exception of maybe Bryce Young in Carolina, the teams with a good quarterback are generally good and the teams still looking for a quarterback are also looking for wins.
For years the Jordan Love...Love has been very visible within sports cards. Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love, the Packers have not had many different starting quarterbacks over the past few decades so this was a big transition for that team to their new captain. Love has been "the next guy up" when it comes to the football market. So last season, when Aaron Rodgers took his talents to New York, this was now Love's team.
Jordan Love hadn't even been taken off the field and everyone was already looking to sell their Malik Willis cards. It's one of those reactionary moments within sports cards that makes you wonder why people were so quick to buy the cards when Willis was the backup and in his 12 games playing since he was a rookie has 0 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.
Finding the right time to sell can be an art within sports cards. Threading the needle and selling at the perfect time almost doesn't exist within this industry anymore. Will this be a Tom Brady/Drew Bledsoe for Willis and Love...we will have to wait and see. With over 3000 PSA 10s of just his Prizm rookie card alone if you want to pick up any of his cards you will have a lot of options.