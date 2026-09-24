Jalen Brunson has already conquered Madison Square Garden. This weekend, he gets Studio 8H. The New York Knicks star will host the Season 52 premiere of Saturday Night Live on Sept. 26, with KATSEYE serving as the musical guest.

Brunson joins a select group of athletes who have hosted the iconic show, including Michael Jordan, Derek Jeter, Charles Barkley, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, and Travis Kelce. That level of celebrity usually has a following, and that following should translate to his card market.

But SNL is only the latest stop in a remarkable few months for Brunson.

From NBA Star to Finals MVP

Brunson led the Knicks to their first NBA championship in 53 years this summer, defeating the San Antonio Spurs in five games. The win delighted Knicks fans, and his market surge was truly unbelievable.

He saved one of his best performances for last, scoring 45 points in New York's 94-90 Game 5 victory, including 15 in the fourth quarter as the Knicks rallied from a seven-point deficit.

New York Knicks guards Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brunson became just the fourth player to score at least 45 points in a Finals closeout game, joining Michael Jordan, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bob Pettit in clinching a unanimous NBA Finals MVP.

Before Brunson arrived in 2022, the Knicks had won just one playoff series in 21 seasons. They've now won at least one in each of his four seasons in New York.

Brunson Heads From SNL to SVU

Brunson's growing profile is now extending beyond basketball. The longtime Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fan will guest star in Season 28, Episode 5 on Nov. 5, with details about his role being kept under wraps.

Two iconic New York Captains walk onto a set… 📸#SVU premieres October 8 on NBC and next day on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/JxCtoCOTOJ — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) September 18, 2026

The appearance continues a fun connection with SVU star Mariska Hargitay, who celebrated with Brunson during the Knicks' championship run along with legions of other celebrity Knicks fans. The two also appeared together during the opening of the Emmy Awards.

The Knicks begin their title defense on Oct. 20 against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden, putting Brunson back at his day job just weeks after hosting SNL.

Four Jalen Brunson Knicks Cards to Know

Brunson's rise has also produced some major collectibles sales. Here are four that have topped $37,000 since the Knicks won the championship—sales data courtesy of Card Ladder.

4. 2024-25 Panini Revolution Kaboom! Vertical Gold Jalen Brunson /10 PSA 8

2024-25 Panini Revolution Kaboom! Vertical Gold #13 Jalen Brunson (#02/10) PSA 8 | Goldin via Card Ladder

The 2024-25 Panini Revolution Kaboom! Vertical Gold Brunson #13, numbered 2/10 and graded PSA 8, sold for $37,820 through Goldin on July 11. With only 10 copies, it won't be the last Kaboom! on this list.

3. 2024 Panini Prizm Black Nebula FOTL Jalen Brunson 1/1

2024 Panini Prizm Black Nebula FOTL Jalen Brunson 1/1 #160 | Fanatics Premier via Card Ladder

The first one-of-one arrives at No. 3. A 2024 Panini Prizm Black Nebula FOTL Brunson #160 sold for $42,000 through Fanatics Premier on July 24.

3. 2023-24 Panini Prizm Black Prizm Jalen Brunson 1/1 BGS 9.5

2023-24 Panini Prizm Black Prizm #9 Jalen Brunson (#1/1) - BGS 9.5 | Goldin via Card Ladder

Another one-of-one takes the No. 2 spot. Brunson's 2023-24 Panini Prizm Black Prizm #9, graded BGS 9.5, sold for $45,140 through Goldin on July 11. Even a 1/1 wasn't enough to come close to the top card on this list.

1. 2024 Panini Revolution Kaboom! Vertical Green Jalen Brunson 1/1 PSA 9

2024 Panini Revolution Kaboom! Vertical Green Jalen Brunson 1/1 #13 PSA 9 | Fanatics Premier via Card Ladder

And we're back to Kaboom! for No. 1: The 2024 Panini Revolution Kaboom! Vertical Green Brunson #13, a one-of-one graded PSA 9, sold for $186,000 through Fanatics Premier on Aug. 28—more than four times the price of No. 2.

Brunson’s Star Keeps Getting Brighter

Brunson enters the new NBA season as a champion, Finals MVP, and one of the biggest stars, not just in New York, but now in the country.

Now he can add Saturday Night Live host—and soon Law & Order: SVU guest star—to the résumé. For collectors who have followed Brunson since his 2018 rookie season, the cards tell only part of a story that keeps getting bigger.