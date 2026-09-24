As the New York Yankees' regular season winds down with an unfortunate calf injury to Aaron Judge, Kalshi’s MLB market is pumping the brakes on fading them. A recent report from Judge himself shifted the Yankees' American League Championship price in a positive direction.

Just a day ago, the Yankees had a 20% chance to win the AL Championship before spiking to 23% following the report. The Yankees' price to win the AL sits behind only the Tampa Bay Rays. A $10 trade on the Yankees winning the AL profits $30.69.

American League Championship winner - Kalshi

Tampa Bay Rays 29%

New York Yankees 23%

Cleveland Guardians 17%

Boston Red Sox 13%

Chicago White Sox 12%

Judge forces the spike himself

Judge suffered a calf strain on September 16 against the Minnesota Twins. Boone and team doctors called it a moderate strain. It’s higher than a Grade 1 strain, which usually sidelines players for multiple weeks. However, after Boone described the injury as a “moderate” strain and said he doesn't expect Judge to play in the Wild Card round, Judge told the media that his definition of moderate was different and that he’s trying to return as soon as possible.

“Everybody's ‘moderate' is a little different–I think your moderate is a little different than my moderate, and so on and so on. So I don't know why he used those words, but I'm trying to come back as soon as I can,” Judge said. “Boonie’s my guy. I've always got his back. I know he makes the right decisions. Obviously, as a player, you don't want to hear that. But that's out of my control. I've got a job to do. I've got to come back and be ready to go. That's what I'm focused on right now.”

After the diagnosis, the Yankees placed Judge on the 10-day IL. He also received a PPP injection to speed healing. Boone put the timeline at 2–4 or 4–6 weeks and did not rule out a Wild Card return.

Judge has a noticeable impact on the team when he plays. The Yankees are 41-25 with him and 48-41 without.

As the playoff bracket currently sits, the Yankees are headed for a clash with the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card, which begins on September 29.

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