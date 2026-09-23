Rays vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 23

The Tampa Bay Rays clinched the AL East in Game 2 of their doubleheader with the New York Yankees on Tuesday, and both teams are locked into their playoff spots heading into Wednesday’s matchup.

Gerrit Cole (3.63 ERA) is on the mound for the Yankees against Tampa Bay lefty Ian Seymour (4.38 ERA), who has worked as both a starter and a reliever this season.

The Yankees are favored at home after splitting yesterday’s doubleheader with a 2-0 win in Game 1 and a 6-1 loss in Game 2. These teams appear to be on a collision course to meet in the ALDS, but the Yankees have to get through the wild card round – and potentially the Boston Red Sox in that round – first.

Meanwhile, the Rays are still playing for the best record in baseball down the stretch of the regular season. They’re just two games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the win column and have a real shot at a 100-win campaign in 2026.

Can Seymour lead Tampa to an upset win tonight?

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this AL East showdown on Sept. 23.

Rays vs. Yankees Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Rays +1.5 (-180)

Yankees -1.5 (+148)

Moneyline

Rays: +130

Yankees: -157

Total

7 (Over +100/Under -120)

Rays vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

Tampa Bay: Ian Seymour (9-7, 4.38 ERA)

New York: Gerrit Cole (9-9, 3.63 ERA)

Rays vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 23

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video, Rays.TV

Rays record: 96-61

Yankees record: 90-67

Rays vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Cody Bellinger to Hit a Home Run (+553)

In today’s edition of Daily Dinger , I shared why Bellinger is a great bet at home against Seymour and the Rays:

New York Yankees star Cody Bellinger homered in Game 1 of the team’s doubleheader with the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, and he could have another big game on Wednesday night against left-hander Ian Seymour.

Bellinger is 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and a 2.000 OPS against Seymour in his career, and the star outfielder has been red hot since coming off the injured list earlier in the summer.

Over his last 26 games (25 starts), Bellinger is hitting .305 with five home runs and an .810 OPS. All five of those homers have come in the last 13 games, and the Yankees star is now up to 17 long balls in the 2026 season.

Seymour has struggled to limit home runs, allowing 25 in 127.1 innings of work in 2026. He’s worked as both a reliever and a starter, but the lefty has given up a homer in seven straight outings, allowing 12 homers during that stretch.

Bellinger is an awesome value at +553 in Game 3 of this four-game set.

Rays vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

The Yankees are actually under .500 (10-11) in Cole’s starts this season, but the former Cy Young award winner has pitched pretty well overall, posting a 3.63 ERA and an expected ERA of 3.84 in his first season since Tommy John surgery.

Cole blanked Tampa Bay across six innings in his first start this season, allowing just two hits in that matchup. He hasn’t been as sharp as of late, seeing his ERA jump half a run in the month of September.

Despite that, I like New York to win this game.

Seymour has some impressive advanced numbers (.3.65 expected ERA, .221 expected BAA), but the Yankees have fared well against southpaws in 2026, ranking eighth in the league in OPs.

In addition to that, Seymour has been shaky over the last two months, posting a 5.11 ERA in his last seven outings. The Rays are 1-6 in those games, and Seymour has allowed at least three runs in six of them.

With the Rays already locking up the division, I’ll take a shot on New York at home, where it is 10 games over .500 this season.

Pick: Yankees Moneyline (-157 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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