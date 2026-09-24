Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Juan Soto, Matt Olson, Yankees Star)

Looking for a home run prop before MLB heads into its weekend matchups?

Only four days remain in the 2026 regular season, leaving bettors with only a couple full slates to bet on.

Thursday’s action features a bunch of afternoon matchup, but I’m eyeing home run props across the day as I look to cash in on at least one more long shot this season. Betting on home run props can be tough, but using recent hitter trends, matchup data and more, it’s possible to find some undervalued bats each night.

There are three left-handed sluggers that I’m eyeing on Thursday, including a pick for two outfielders on the New York teams.

Here’s a full breakdown of each of these props – and their latest odds on Sept. 24.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Thursday, Sept. 24

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cody Bellinger to Hit a Home Run (+594)

I originally made this pick in Wednesday’s edition of Daily Dinger , but the New York Yankees ended up sitting Cody Bellinger and the Tampa Bay Rays pushed Ian Seymoour’s start back a day.

Now, Bellinger is set at an even better price (+594 instead of +553) to leave the yard in Thursday’s series finale.

The Yankees outfielder homered in Game 1 of the team’s doubleheader with the Rays on Tuesday, and he’s fared pretty well against Seymour in his career.

Bellinger is 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and a 2.000 OPS against the Rays left-hander, and he’s been red hot since coming off the injured list earlier in the summer.

Over his last 26 games (25 starts), Bellinger is hitting .305 with five home runs and an .810 OPS. All five of those homers have come in the last 13 games, and the Yankees star is now up to 17 long balls in the 2026 season.

Seymour has struggled to limit home runs, allowing 25 in 127.1 innings of work in 2026. He’s worked as both a reliever and a starter, but the lefty has given up a homer in seven straight outings, allowing 12 homers during that stretch.

It’s hard to find a better value on an All-Star caliber player like Bellinger on Wednesday night.

Matt Olson to Hit a Home Run (+329)

Atlanta Braves star Matt Olson has 41 home runs in the 2026 season, and he’s been on fire over the last two weeks, hitting .327 with four home runs and a .945 OPS across his last 12 games.

The Braves have already clinched the NL East, but they’re still chasing the second-best record in the NL, sitting four games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers. It’s a long shot, but I’d expect Atlanta to continue to play its stars down the stretch of the regular season.

I love Thursday’s matchup for Olson, as he’ll take on Cincinnati Reds right-hander Brady Singer, who has given up 31 home runs in 30 appearances this season, posting a 5.67 ERA in the process. Singer has allowed five long balls in three starts this month.

Olson has some pretty solid numbers against the Reds righty in his career, going 4-for-14 (.286) with two home runs and an OPS of 1.159. I’ll bet on him to stay hot to close out the regular season.

Juan Soto to Hit a Home Run (+326)

The 2026 season has been a disappointing one for Juan Soto and the New York Mets, but the superstar outfielder is finishing things strong, hitting .348 with two homers and an OPS of 1.116 over the last week of action.

Soto has done a ton of damage against right-handed pitching this season, posting a .282 batting average while hitting 21 of his 27 home runs.

So, he’s worth a look against Texas Rangers righty Kumar Rocker (4.47 ERA) on Thursday afternoon. Rocker has given up 20 home runs in 29 appearances this season, ranking in the 32nd percentile in hard-hit percentage and the 45th percentile in barrel percentage.

Plus, the Texas bullpen (4.49 ERA) has allowed 77 home runs in the 2026 season. I don’t mind taking a shot on Soto at north of 3/1 odds on Thursday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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