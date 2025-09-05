Night one sets records as Sudden Death live selling continues

eBay Live continues their "Sudden Death Auction" promotion into this weekend, and with it comes a large variety of inventory and sellers for collectors to choose from. For those who did not see the prior article outlining how the process works, it is linked here. In short, whoever has the highest bid wins the spot after 30 seconds, and then a wheel gets spun to determine what team the buyer gets. The promotion itself kicked off today, but Friday and Saturday will be filled with breaking, auctions, and bidding. There are a few notable shows scheduled over the next two days that jump out, and collectors may want to pay special attention to them.

So far, the promotion has resulted in some major cards being pulled by sellers, and records being broken. The highest break pull for F1 cards was pulled last night, and it was a 1/1 Lando Norris Padparadscha parallel valued at approximately $75,000. When it comes to F1 drivers, Lando Norris is one of the top drivers in the sport, and collectors are actively picking up his cards.

Additionally, on auction ($1 starting bid), the highest sale for a card on eBay Live took place. The card in question was a 2015 Flawless Kobe Bryant Dual Patch Auto /25. The card sold via the Sudden Death Auction method for an astounding $31,401. Kobe has always had a strong market, and this sale is a clear indicator of that fact.

Friday contains an opportunity for collectors to get their hands on one of the more recently released products, Topps Finest Baseball. Mamabreaks is running a Sudden Death Auction of the product in the format that will be taking place all week long. The show kicks off at 3 PM eastern (all times are eastern unless otherwise stated).

Later on that day, Football will take center stage as Goldenpulls starts their show and auctions. The show will start at 6 PM. They will be breaking some of the biggest products that have released during the release cycle, including 2024 Topps Chrome, 2024 Topps Chrome Sapphire, and the latest edition of Panini Contenders. Superfractors will be a big chase of Topps Chrome, and major autographs could also come out of Contenders. Depending on the bids that take place, and given the sudden death nature, there could be some potential value to be had here for collectors.

On Saturday, an equal number of breaks will be taking place across sports and sellers. 528breaks will be featuring Baseball, and their show starts at 1 PM that day. They will be auctioning off spots for two main products: 2025 Topps Chrome Breakers Delight and 2025 Impeccable. For those participating in the buyback program, this is a chance to get base cards and parallels of potential MVP winners. In the case of Impeccable, high end cards are up for grabs that could make a great part of anyone's collection.

Towards the end of the evening is another cool Football-oriented break put on by BWA Cards. The event starts at 6 PM, and they will be running a Sudden Death Break of an entire case of 2024 Contenders Optic Football. Contenders Optic is one of the hobby's most loved releases each year, taking the Contenders flagship design and adding in the Optic flare. With two autographs per box, it can offer collectors a nice autograph chase for a variety of teams.

Collectors should find their way over to eBay Live this weekend to watch the continuation of the Sudden Death Breaks that are taking place. Buyers are ramping up their inventories, and offering up good deals for everyone who tunes in. With many of the major sports represented, collectors are sure to find something that is in their realm of interest. Without question, this weekend could be a monumental chapter for the hobby in 2025.

