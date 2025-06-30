5 Pokémon Cards From Journey Together Every Collector Must Have
While Destined Rivals is taking up much of the limelight due to its recent release and other better sets valued more, there’s still something great to find from Journey Together. Released last March, this particular Pokemon card set offers a lot of bang for the buck for collectors hoping to pull bangers from it. We take a look down below the five cards that should be on everyone’s radar.
Hop’s Zacian ex SIR
Few cards evoke the close bond between Pokemon and trainer. Among those cards can be found in Journey Together - Hop’s Zacian ex SIR.
Take a look at both their eyes and collectors can see how close Hop is with his Zacian. The earthy tones used by DOM in his artwork for the card perfectly captures the warmth between the two. The end result is a stunning piece of a card that’s going to look good when collected in a binder or encased within a graded card.
RELATED: GameStop Has Big Plans for Pokémon and Sports Cards as It Reinvents Retail
And speaking of getting it graded, there are currently 570 PSA 10s of Hop’s Zacian out there right now. The latest one sold was valued at $160, making this Pokemon card fairly accessible to collectors.
Iono’s Bellibolt ex SIR
While some Pokemon cards appear to come to life when held in hand, there are some that capture attention for their sheer cuteness. One good example is Iono’s Bellibolt ex SIR.
The card’s design is filled with much of Bellibolt and its incredibly eye-catching illustration by Yuu Nishida. At the left side is Iono hugging the Pokemon with a dash of color splashed onto her hair. The outcome is a Pokemon card that’s begging to be sleeved, toploaded, or even graded once it’s pulled from the pack.
The card is also doing good in the market as well. At this point in time, a PSA 10 slab of this Journey Together card is worth $350, according to ALT. This price is a winner, especially if a collector manages to pull Iono’s Bellibot straight from one single pack.
N’s Zoroark ex SIR
The King of Team Plasma is in Journey Together and his ex SIR card with Zoroark is definitely a must-pull for collectors. The illustration by Megumi Mizutani is a tease to what the pair can do, both in Pokemon lore and during the card game itself. Ultimately, this Journey Together card is a delight for those who have pulled it from a pack.
RELATED: Wild Stories from the World of Pokémon Collecting
Getting it graded too is a great option to take for those who have it. As it stands, a PSA 10 slab of N’s Zoroark is worth $183 in the market right now. This gives collectors a high upside, especially for those who get a good raw copy of it.
Salamence ex SIR
Those looking to get a good dragon-type Pokemon card from Journey Together are in luck. If the right pack is found, collectors can end up with a Salamence ex SIR, a fan-favorite from Pokemon’s Generation III because of its design and in-game strength.
That same popularity has translated well to Salamence’s card in this set. A PSA 10 copy of it has reached $296 in the market, making it a valuable option for collectors to chase. Add the eye-catching illustration by Tsuyoshi Nagano and you’ve got yourselves a banger in your collection.
Lillie’s Clefairy ex SIR
RELATED: The Changing Face of Card Shows: More Pokémon, Less Sports?
While all the other chases in Journey Together are great, no one can top Lillie’s Clefairy. This Generation 1 Pokemon paired with her trainer and illustrated by Susumu Maeya is a banger because of its beautiful rendition. One look at it and any collector will be smitten by how adorable the Pokemon card is.
And while it’s adorable, the price is a monster in the market. A PSA 10 copy of Lillie’s Clefairy ex SIR is valued at $410 right now, making it the most valuable card in Journey Together.
With the Pokemon Card market in boom, affordable sets like Journey Together present a good entrypoint for people planning to enter this hobby. In any case, getting one of these five cards right from the get-go will surely be something to look forward to for collectors.