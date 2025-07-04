Last Year’s Hot Dog Eating Champ Gives Funny Quote on '25 Chance Against Joey Chestnut
Patrick Bertoletti was the big winner last year at the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.
With competitive eating legend Joey Chestnut away from the competition after a ban over a deal he had with Impossible Foods that led to a second hot dog eating contest on Netflix, Bertoletti was able to take advantage of the open field, downing 58 dogs en route to lifting the Mustard Belt.
This year, Chestnut is back, and while Bertoletti would love to defend his title, he’s extremely aware of the fact that his chances are slim.
Speaking with Eli Hershkovich at lineups.com, Bertoletti had a rather blunt assessment of his odds against Chestnut entering Friday’s competition.
“Whatever the odds are of someone getting struck by lightning during the competition, those are my odds to win, I’d say,” Bertoletti said. “If that happens to Joey (Chestnut), I have a shot of winning this year.”
The men’s side of the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is set to kick off around noon ET from Coney Island. The current forecast for the day shows 76 degrees and sunny—perfect hot dog eating conditions for Chestnut, and he should be safe from lightning.