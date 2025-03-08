Panini Releases Instant Cards Commemorating Diana Taurasi's Career
Panini has released an Instant Card featuring WNBA great Diana Taurasi to commemorate her retirement as the league’s all-time leading scorer.
The Phoenix Mercury star and three-time WNBA champion was named the 2009 league MVP and was a 10-time All-WNBA First Team selection. She also won six Olympic gold medals with Team USA.
Following a 20-year career, the hoops star, who amassed 10,646 career points, announced her retirement from basketball last month at age 42.
Diana Taurasi Makes Major Announcement
The card — featuring the legendary player with her arms extended celebrating a basket — features the phrase, “Take a bow: Taurasi calls it a career.”
Taurasi's ability to score in crucial situations earned her the nickname “White Mamba.” Taurasi is also only one of 11 women’s basketball players to win it all — an Olympic gold medal, an NCAA title, a FIBA World Cup and a WNBA Championship.
Taurasi's retirement comes at a pivotal time for collectors and women’s sports. The WNBA has seen unprecedented interest in its trading cards following the popularity last year of Caitlin Clark rookie cards.
In addition, the PWHL, the top women’s hockey league in North America has seen plenty of interest, including in its inaugural Upper Deck card set that was released this winter.
Panini’s Instant collection commemorate milestones and achievements in real time, so collectors don’t have to wait months to capture their favorite moments on cardboard.
The Taurasi card will only be on sale on the Panini America website for the next four days and available in limited quantities.
The price for the base card is $9.99 and can be bought as a single or in larger quantities while supplies last.