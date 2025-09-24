Remembering Claudia Cardinale (1938-2025) in Trading Cards

As the world bids farewell to actress Claudia Cardinale, who passed away at age 87 at her home in Nemours, Île-de-France, on September 23, most tributes will center around her acclaimed roles in such films as Federico Fellini's "8-1/2" and Sergio Leone's "Once Upon a Time in the West." In all, Cardinale acted in more than a hundred films between 1958 and 2022, to say nothing of her many television and stage credits.

June 1, 1965; New York, NY, USA; Movie star Claudia Cardinale sits for an interview with The Record at the Regency Hotel in New York City on June 1, 1965. | NorthJersey.com-USA TODAY NETWORK

Less well known, even to the biggest fans of the Tunisian-born starlet, is that she also has a reasonably rich trading card history. While Trading Card Database currently lists 36 different cards to her name, the true number is even more than that thanks to a number of non-U.S. issues not yet catalogued. Whatever the number, here are some of her more popular issues, all of which remain highly affordable for fans and collectors.

1959-1975 Vlinder Matchbook Covers

Over a 17-year stretch, more than 800 collectible matchbook covers, featuring actors and musicians, were issued by Netherlands-based Vlinder. Five of these covers featured Cardinale.

Complete collection of Claudia Cardinale matchbook covers | Author's personal collection

1960 Leaf Sales Confectionery Film Stars

Though the notion of "rookie card" makes less sense outside the sporting world, Cardinale's two cards in the 1960 Leaf Sales Confectionery Film Stars set are sometimes regarded as rookie cards for the actress. Whatever prices collectors see on U.S. auction sites such as eBay, these cards can be had for far less on various European collectibles sites.

1960 Leaf cards of Claudia Cardinale | Author's personal collection

1960s Dutch Gum (Various Series)

Cardinale's most widely available cards come from the many sets issued by Dutch Gum in the 1960s. While the paper-thin Vlinder matchbook covers are tiny and the Leaf cards are more akin to standard baseball card size, these Dutch Gum cards are somewhere in the middle at 1-3/4 x 2-11/16 inches.

Various 1960s Dutch Gum cards of Claudia Cardinale | Author's personal collection

Miscellaneous

The above three categories fill out a little more than half the cards Cardinale currently has inventoried in Trading Card Database. The remainder come from a variety of European issues dated 1963-1972 and range across a mix of sizes.

Miscellaneous Claudia Cardinale cards | Author's personal collection

As fans remember the beloved actress, they will no doubt be tempted to put on one of her classic films. As for the collectors, is there any finer pairing than to enjoy Cardinale's filmography with a binder of Claudia Cardinale cardboard by their side?

