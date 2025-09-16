SI

Fans Delighted by One Guy Catching a Foul Ball in Another Guy's Hat

Everyone loves the fan who caught another fan’s hat after he caught a foul ball with that hat.
The Twins hosted the Yankees on Monday night and one fan behind home plate was lucky enough to catch a foul ball. Sometimes a foul ball is a recipe for disaster, or a good way to ruin dessert, but in this case, the foul ball caused a great deal of joy for everyone in the general vicinity.

The ball was popped up straight behind the plate and two fans settled under it. One stuck out his hat and caught the ball, but the ball was traveling so fast that it ripped the hat right out of his hand. Then it was caught by another fan.

Both fans celebrated. Everyone else in the section pointed and laughed and cheered. The guy who owned the hat and the guy who caught the hat high-fived and hugged and the vibes were quite simply immaculate.

So... can both guys split the ball? Does the second guy get to keep the hat? Or should the ball and hat go straight to Cooperstown where everyone can enjoy this priceless piece of baseball history? The answer to all those questions is clearly yes.

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

