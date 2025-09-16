Fans Delighted by One Guy Catching a Foul Ball in Another Guy's Hat
The Twins hosted the Yankees on Monday night and one fan behind home plate was lucky enough to catch a foul ball. Sometimes a foul ball is a recipe for disaster, or a good way to ruin dessert, but in this case, the foul ball caused a great deal of joy for everyone in the general vicinity.
The ball was popped up straight behind the plate and two fans settled under it. One stuck out his hat and caught the ball, but the ball was traveling so fast that it ripped the hat right out of his hand. Then it was caught by another fan.
Both fans celebrated. Everyone else in the section pointed and laughed and cheered. The guy who owned the hat and the guy who caught the hat high-fived and hugged and the vibes were quite simply immaculate.
So... can both guys split the ball? Does the second guy get to keep the hat? Or should the ball and hat go straight to Cooperstown where everyone can enjoy this priceless piece of baseball history? The answer to all those questions is clearly yes.