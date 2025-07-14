Skubal vs. Skenes: Card Markets for the All-Star Game’s Starting Pitchers
The Midsummer Classic has always been a fan favorite where the greatest baseball players in the world are all on the same field together. While most tune in to watch their favorite position player potentially hit moonshots like Shohei Ohtani or Aaron Judge, this year could be different (for the first inning at least). This year’s all-star game will begin with two of the most dominant pitchers that baseball has ever seen in the forms of Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes.
Skubal, who was chosen to be the American League starter, has been nothing short of perfect this season on the mound. He currently has a 10-3 record with a 2.23 ERA with 153 strikeouts. Skenes, selected as the National League starter, will now start his career with back-to-back all-star game starts, being the only pitcher in history to do this. He is currently 4-8 with a 2.01 ERA and 131 strikeouts.
It is no surprise that pitchers do not receive the same love in the hobby as position players do, however, Skenes has done the impossible and has become one of the faces in the sports card industry. Although Skubal may not have the same market popularity, it is worth diving into the sales prices of key cards for both collectors and investors to look at, especially because an all-star game start could boost the value of their cards.
First, we will look at each pitcher's Bowman Chrome Prospect Autographs, which is widely sought after for a baseball player's first major sports card. Skubal’s card in raw form has a 30-day increase of 29.7% ($79.80) and last sold for $268 yesterday (July 13th). This price is a major jump in value after the news of him starting, while the last sale of a PSA 10 of this card was only $250 a month ago.
Skenes’s Bowman Chrome Prospect Auto also has strong sales but has the complete opposite trends that Skubal has. For example, this card in raw form currently has a 30-day decrease of 16.7% ($70) and last sold for $420 yesterday (July 13th). On the other hand, PSA 10s are up 20.9% ($302) this month and the last sale is $1,450 on July 12th. Something to note is the success of each of these pitcher’s ball clubs. The Tigers are on top of the American League Central with a record of 59-38, while the Pirates are dead last in the National League Central with an abysmal 39-58 record.
Another card that is interesting to look at is the new hobby favorite, 2025 Topps All Aces. The design of this card stands out as one of the most unique card designs in recent history and is considered a super-short-print, with them being pulled one in every 24 packs on average. It is fascinating to see that this insert parallels the monthly trends as their Bowman Autographs. Skubal’s All-Aces (raw) has had a 24.6% increase over the past 30 days ($48.93) and last sold for $199 on July 11th, and a PSA 10 last sold for $375 on July 4th.
The same trend for Skenes is apparent with this card as well, which has seen a decline of 33.3% ($250) over the past month and last sold (raw) for $750 on July 8th. A PSA 10 of this card sold for $1,980 on June 8th. Although Skenes’s market value is down, the expectation should be for his cards to see a price jump with national attention over the all-star break.
As Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes take the mound during the all-star game, their presence will signify a shift in baseball, and a shift in hobby love. While one pitcher is vastly underrated in the hobby, the other continues to be the face of it…but a tide could be turning and Tarik Skubal may catch up shortly. No matter what the sales prices look like, MLB fans are in for a treat during the first inning on Tuesday night, and hobbyists should be bullish for these two stars.