Rhamondre Stevenson Names His Top 3 Legendary Running Back Cards to Buy

In a Super Bowl matchup where the New England Patriots's offense never found their true stride, Rhamondre Stevenson was one of the few bright spots against the Seattle Seahawks defense. He picked up seven carries, 40 receiving yards on five catches, and a late touchdown as one of only two Patriots to find the end zone.

He was also once an avid sports card collector before stepping onto the biggest stage in the NFL. When asked who he'd pick up if given the chance to collect three running backs from any period, he named a trio that could fit well in some collections.

Bo Jackson

2025 Bo Jackson Kaboom! Gold /10 PSA 10 | CardLadder

Bo Jackson probably won't make either the NFL or MLB Hall of Fames anytime soon, but when it comes to Bo, does that really even matter? During his short but sweet peak, he was one of the most naturally gifted athletes that ever walked the Earth—a statement that holds true for both football and baseball.

Decades after his retirement from professional sports, Jackson is still one of the most collected players out there. A 2025 Kaboom! Gold /10 that received a PSA 10 grade sold just last January for $25,200.00, while the all-time record for any of his cards was set by a Battle Arena Bojax-Bo Jackson Super 1/1 250 Power card that went for $28,000.

Emmitt Smith

Emmitt Smith's most expensive card of all time comes from the famous Precious Metal Gems set | CardLadder

Arguably the greatest running back of all time, Emmitt Smith had a decorated NFL career and set a number of records that still stand today. He has the most career rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and rushing attempts ever with numbers that don't look like they will even be beaten anytime soon.

Smith's prime was in the 90s with the Cowboys, so it's no surprise that he found a spot in the fabled 1997 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems insert run. A PSA 8 copy of his Green PMG parallel went for $66,000.00 last May 2025.

Given how rare and highly-coveted both the PMG inserts and Smith himself are, that number could very well be much higher these days if the card was ever sold again.

Marion Barber III

Marion Barber III's 1/1 GU Auto card from 2009 | CardLadder

Marion Barber III’s career might not be remembered in the same way as Jackson’s or Smith’s, but he was a solid Pro Bowler in his own right and one of Stevenson's favorite players back in the day.

The most affordable option on the list, Barber III's top-selling card is a 2009 Topps Unique 1/1 Game Used NFL Shield Auto that went for only $675.00 last January 2026. Other notable cards of his are a 1/1 NFL Shield from 2009 Panini Certified and a 1/1 Superfractor Auto from 2008 Topps Chrome.

