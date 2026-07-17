Reds vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 17

The first half of the MLB season didn't go as planned for either the Cincinnati Reds or Colorado Rockies, which means both teams will need a historic second half if they want to be in the playoff mix in the final stretch of the season.

They'll face each other in a three-game series starting tonight. The Reds beat the Rockies 2-1 in a three-game series back in April.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's opener.

Reds vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Run line

Reds +1.5 (-195)

Rockies -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline

Reds -105

Rockies -115

Total

OVER 12 (-110)

UNDER 12 (-110)

Reds vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers

Cincinnati: Brady Singer, RHP (3-9, 4.72 ERA)

Colorado: Gabriel Hughes, RHP (0-0, 3.00 ERA)

Reds vs. Rockies How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 17

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Coors Field

How to Watch (TV): Rockies.TV, Reds.TV

Reds record: 43-52

Rockies record: 39-59

Reds vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bet

Mickey Moniak Home Run (+265)

In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm betting on Mickey Moniak to hit a home run:

Mickey Moniak has shown he has legitimate power at the plate this season, leading the Rockies in slugging percentage at .574, while having already hit 15 home runs. Tonight, the Rockies will host the Cincinnati Reds, who are starting Brady Singer on the mound. He has the eighth-highest home run rate amongst all starting pitchers this season, giving up 2.0 home runs per nine innings pitched. That, paired with the fact he'll be pitching at the hitter-friendly Coors Field, is a bad combination for Singer and a great combination for Moniak.

Reds vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick

The Rockies are slight favorites in this game, and for good reason. Not only do the Reds have a struggling Brady Singer on the mound, but their offense hit a slump ahead of the All-Star Break, ranking 25th in wRC+ over the past 30 days. Meanwhile, the Rockies' offense has hit its stride, ranking 12th in that stat over the same time frame.

If those numbers continue in this weekend's series, the Rockies are going to be in a great spot to get the second half of the season started with a win tonight.

Pick: Rockies -115 via Caesars

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!