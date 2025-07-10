The Most Iconic Sports Cards of 2014
2014 was a unique year in the sports card industry because of the hype and production of the year prior. This year equated to being the next batter up after your teammate just hit a grand slam the bat before you…there’s not much that can top that. However, this year was proof that the sports card industry was here to stick around long-term and carry its weight year after year. The production of different inserts, rookie debuts, Prizm's third year in the space, and Panini’s second year producing Kabooms allowed the market to continue to thrive. Through this year, three standout cards rose to the top to be considered the most iconic cards of 2014. Guidelines were used to determine the final three cards:
RELATED: The Top 3 Most Iconic Cards of an Unforgettable 2013
- Historical significance: Did the card help define a generation in the hobby?
- Cultural impact: Was it iconic in movies, commercials, or general conversations?
- Market value and hobby status: Is it considered a grail card for collections/collectors?
- Scarcity/rarity: How low is the population count/how unique is it?
- Player legacy: Is the player on the card an all-time great?
- Card design/aesthetic: Is this card visually appealing and easily recognizable?
- Resale value: Did this card sell for an amount unusual for this time?
#3. LeBron James 2014 Excalibur Kaboom!
After a knockout year of producing the first Kaboom cards, Panini came back for a second year with another haymaker, however, placing them in Excalibur basketball. This product was introduced as a Target exclusive during the 2014-15 season, and its base cards were designed with a clean, all white background and a crystal clear photograph of the athlete. Because of the product's design, the Kaboom inserts popped to the collectors eye, and became another gold mine for these super-short-prints. Today, this card in raw form sells north of $4,000, and a PSA 10 last sold for $13,200 back in 2022.
RELATED: Original vs. Modern Panini Kaboom Prices, What to Know
#2. Mookie Betts 2014 Topps Chrome Update Rookie
While investors and collectors may not have known it back in 2014, this Mookie Betts Topps Update Rookie would become one of the most iconic baseball cards of the past decade. Though this card is simple, it is symbolic of the type of baseball player Betts is. He gets the job done with little flash but extreme productivity. Pictured with his former team, Boston Red Sox, this card serves as a reminder of how dominant he was. Being a year too late for the historic 2013 World Series, Betts would bring the team back to glory in 2018, defeating the LA Dodgers and winning the franchises ninth Commissioner’s Trophy. This card last sold raw for $115 on July 7th (down 21% in the past 31 days), and the last PSA 10 sold for $300 on July 3rd.
#1. Lionel Messi 2014 Prizm World Cup Signatures
Soccer cards were primarily a niche collect for the card industry, and before 2014 there were not many products for the sport in general. However, 2014 served as possibly the most pivotal year for soccer cards. This was the first year that Prizm produced a soccer product, specifically the Panini Prizm World Cup. This set was so instrumental in soccer collecting because it introduced a highly sought after product to the entire world, during the World Cup tournament that is one of the most watched sporting events every four years…it quite literally could not have been a better time. This card serves as the most iconic of the year not only because of its introduction to the hobby, but because of the talent on the card. Lionel Messi is highly regarded as the greatest soccer player in the world, and possibly of all time. While he has had other soccer cards in the past, his first Prizm autograph will serve as one of his most iconic for collectors and investors. This card last sold raw for $1,700 on May 8th, and a PSA 10 last sold for $6,300 on May 18th.