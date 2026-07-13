2026 WNBA Finals Odds: Lynx Set as Clear Favorite; Valkyries Skyrocket into Top 5 in Odds

A clear favorite has emerged in the odds to win the 2026 WNBA Finals, as the Minnesota Lynx have put together a monster start to the 2026 season even with All-WNBA forward Napheesa Collier (ankle) yet to make her season debut.

Minnesota has a half-game lead over the Las Vegas Aces for the best record in the WNBA, and rookie guard Olivia Miles is third in the odds to win MVP this season , averaging over 18 points and five assists per game.

With Collier expected to return at some point this summer, the Lynx (+145 to win the title) could go to a different level during the stretch run. The Lynx already have the best defensive rating and net rating in the WNBA, and they should improve on both sides with Collier on the mend.

Last season, the star forward averaged 22.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game, finishing second in MVP voting and was named to the All-Defensive First Team.

A’ja Wilson and the defending champion Las Vegas Aces are second in the odds behind the Lynx, sitting at +370. Vegas was second – behind the New York Liberty – i n the odds to win the title heading into the 2026 campaign , and it has certainly lived up to expectations, going 17-7 through 24 games.

The Liberty remain in the top three in the odds despite a 13-11 record, as they’ve yet to have Sabrina Ionescu, Satou Sabally, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones all healthy for an extended period of time this season. New York has benefitted from an easier schedule in the Eastern Conference, but it has not unlocked Sabally (10.4 points per game in 13 games) after making a huge move to sign her in the offseason.

Can New York rebound to lead the East with the Atlanta Dream (+1000) and Indiana Fever (+2200) currently ahead of them in the standings? It’s possible, but one could argue that Indiana’s guard duo of Cailtin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell is being undervalued in the Finals odds, especially since the team came into the season at third in the odds (+500) to win it all.

Arguably the most surprising team in the odds to win the Finals so far is the Golden State Valkyries, who have shot up into the No. 4 spot at +900. Golden State is just a half-game out of the top spot in the league and is currently on a seven-game winning streak.

It has the No. 1 scoring defense in the league, and ranks No. 2 in both net rating and defensive rating in 2026. The Valkyries may lack some of the top-line offensive talent that these other contenders have, but it’s hard to discount how impressive they’ve been defensively to get to 17-7 in 2026.

If you’re looking for a team further down the oddsboard that isn’t Indiana, the Dallas Wings and Paige Bueckers (No. 4 in the league standings) have a case. Bueckers is second in the odds to win the MVP, and the combo of her, Azzi Fudd and Jessica Shepard has been lethal in 2026, as the Wings are third in the league in offensive rating and fourth in net rating.

At +2500, Dallas is seventh in the odds despite being just 1.5 games out of the top spot in the league.

Here’s a look at how every team stands with the All-Star break a little over a week away.

2026 WNBA Finals Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Minnesota Lynx: +145

Las Vegas Aces: +370

New York Liberty: +450

Golden State Valkyries: +900

Atlanta Dream: +1000

Indiana Fever: +2200

Dallas Wings: +2500

Los Angeles Sparks: +15000

Phoenix Mercury: +30000

Washington Mystics: +35000

Chicago Sky: +50000

Seattle Storm: +50000

Connecticut Sun: +50000

Toronto Tempo: +50000

Portland Fire: +50000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .