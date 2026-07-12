Sky vs. Wings Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Sunday, July 12

Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings are on fire heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Chicago Sky, as they’ve won four games in a row and now hold a true lead for the No. 4 spot in the WNBA standings.

Dallas is just two games out of the No. 1 seed in the league, and it ranks in the top four in offensive rating and net rating, an impressive turnaround after the team won just 10 games in 2025.

Bueckers and Jessica Shepard have been the driving force behind Dallas’ strong 2026 season, and it’s now favored by 9.5 points at home on Sunday night against the struggling Sky. Chicago already has two losses in two matchups with Dallas this season, and it won’t have veteran guard Skylar Diggins (knee) in this matchup.

The Sky hung tough the last time these teams faced off, losing 93-92 back on June 20.

Since then, Chicago is 3-4, and it’s played a ton of high-scoring games in the process, including a loss to Los Angeles on Friday night.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for the third meeting between these teams in 2026.

Sky vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sky +9.5 (-105)

Wings -9.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Sky: +340

Wings: -440

Total

177.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Sky vs. Wings How to Watch

Date: Sunday, July 12

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: American Airlines Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN, Disney+

Sky record: 7-15

Wings record: 15-8

Sky vs. Wings Injury Reports

Sky Injury Report

DiJonai Carrington – out

Skylar Diggins – out

Wings Injury Report

None to report

Sky vs. Wings Best WNBA Prop Bets

Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet

Paige Bueckers 20+ Points (-159)

I’ve bet on Bueckers a lot in the 2026 season, and it has paid off. The star guard is having a terrific second WNBA season, averaging 20.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from 3.

She dominated the Toronto Tempo in her last game, scoring 34 points on 13-of-22 shooting to pace the Wings. Bueckers now has 22 or more points in six of her last seven games, making her an interesting prop target on Sunday night.

Chicago has fallen to 10th in the league in defensive rating and 11th in opponent points per game in the 2026 season, and Bueckers has 24 and 19 points in two meetings with the Sky.

The star guard shot just 7-for-16 in their last meeting, but her usage is the key. After a slow start volume wise in the 2026 campaign, Bueckers is now averaging slightly more shot attempts per game (15.4 vs. 15.1) than she did as a rookie. Since she’s been so efficient, Bueckers is a nightly threat to score 20-plus if she’s going to hover around 15-16 shots.

I’m betting on her staying hot against this struggling Sky team on Sunday.

Sky vs. Wings Prediction and Pick

The Sky are 14-8 to the OVER in the 2026 season, and they have played a ton of high-scoring games of late.

Chicago ranks fifth in the WNBA in offensive rating over its last 10 games, way up from the team’s season-long ranking (12th). Over that same stretch, Dallas is No. 2 in the league in offensive rating.

The Wings have hit the UNDER in the majority of their games, but I think this total is a little low since these teams combined for 185 and 188 points in their two meetings this season.

Chicago has combined for over 177.5 points in eight of its last 10 games, and it’s No. 3 in the league in pace this season. I’m expecting a high-scoring affair on Sunday night.

Pick: OVER 177.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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