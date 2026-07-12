Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Sky vs. Wings, Shakira Austin, Fever Guard)

Several teams in the WNBA are already halfway through their regular-season action, and a massive four-game slate is set for Sunday, July 12 with the All-Star break still over a week away.

Sunday’s WNBA Games

New York Liberty @ Toronto Tempo

Seattle Storm @ Washington Mystics

Chicago Sky @ Dallas Wings

Indiana Fever @ Las Vegas Aces

Things begin with a pair of afternoon matchups, as the Liberty look to snap a losing streak against a reeling Toronto team to start the action at 3 p.m. EST.

However, the matchup of the day is in Las Vegas, as Caitlin Clark and the Fever look to prove they’re title contenders against the top-seeded Aces and A’ja Wilson.

After a slow start to the month of July, I’ve hit four consecutive WNBA bets , including a prop for Paige Bueckers on Friday night.

Today, I previewed all four games in the W for SI Betting, and I’ve narrowed things down to my three favorite plays for today’s edition of Peter’s Points.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 56-43 (+2.78 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 231-206-2 (+5.68 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Shakira Austin 8+ Rebounds (-174)

Chicago Sky-Dallas Wings OVER 177.5 (-112)

Kelsey Mitchell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-121)

Shakira Austin 8+ Rebounds (-174)

The first play of the day comes from my Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics preview , where I shared a player prop for Mystics star Shakira Austin:

Earlier this season, Austin had a 13-rebound game against the Storm, clearing this line in one of her two meetings against them.

Seattle has struggled on the glass all season long, ranking 14th in opponent rebounds per game and dead last in rebound percentage (47.1 percent).

So, this is a solid matchup for Austin and Iriafen, the two mainstays in this Washington frontcourt.

Austin is averaging 9.3 rebounds per game in the 2026 season, and she’s cleared this line in six consecutive games. Overall, the No. 3 pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft has eight or more boards in 14 of her 19 appearances this season.

She’s easily one of my favorite player prop targets for this four-game slate on Sunday.

Chicago Sky-Dallas Wings OVER 177.5 (-112)

Dallas has won four games in a row and is a true title contender this season, but I think the OVER is the bet to make in the third meeting between these teams in 2026:

The Sky are 14-8 to the OVER in the 2026 season, and they have played a ton of high-scoring games of late.

Chicago ranks fifth in the WNBA in offensive rating over its last 10 games, way up from the team’s season-long ranking (12th). Over that same stretch, Dallas is No. 2 in the league in offensive rating.

The Wings have hit the UNDER in the majority of their games, but I think this total is a little low since these teams combined for 185 and 188 points in their two meetings this season.

Chicago has combined for over 177.5 points in eight of its last 10 games, and it’s No. 3 in the league in pace this season. I’m expecting a high-scoring affair on Sunday night.

Kelsey Mitchell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-121)

Kelsey Mitchell has been on a heater for the Fever, and I shared why she’s a worthy player prop target in this showdown with the Aces:

Fever star guard Kelsey Mitchell has put together an All-WNBA campaign so far in 2026, averaging 22.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from 3.

Mitchell has been on one from beyond the arc, hitting three or more shots six consecutive games and eight of her last 10. That includes a 3-for-9 night from deep last Sunday against the Aces.

Las Vegas has struggled to defend the 3 this season, ranking 12th in opponent 3s made per game and 10th in opponent 3-point percentage.

Mitchell’s usage from beyond the arc has increased as the season has gone on, and she’s now averaging 6.4 attempts per game from 3 – the same as last season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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