Iconic 1/1 Caitlin Clark Card Sells for $83,200 on eBay Live

In a jaw-dropping recent sale via eBay Live, a 1/1 Caitlin Clark autograph commanded a serious price tag and reinforced the high demand for her collectibles.

Matt Schilling

Jul 15, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22)
Jul 15, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) / David Butler II-Imagn Images
When it comes to live auction platforms such as eBay Live, anytime an incredibly rare card is sold, the audience reacts with a flurry of live comments, clear excitement and a heightened sense of exhilaration. Keeping that in mind, not only was the viewing audience excited and exhilarated at a recent sale, jaws-dropped and heads-turned as a 1/1 Caitlin Clark autographed card was sold for $83,200 via eBay Live during a sale that was hosted by Debut Sports.

What we first need to understand that this isn’t your typical run-of-the-mill Caitlin Clark autograph, but rather an eye-catching 1/1 Panini Crown Royal - Royalty "Regal Achievements" parallel, featuring Clark in her Indiana Fever uniform and paying homage to her record-breaking rookie season in the WNBA, where barriers were broken and records were shattered.

2024 Panini Crown Royal - "Regal Achievements" 1/1 Parallel
2024 Panini Crown Royal - "Regal Achievements" 1/1 Parallel / https://ebay.us/m/wqMg1W

The auction itself took place during an eBay Live session hosted by Debut Sports and entitled “SUDDEN DEATH AUCTIONS #59,” which can be best described as a higher-energy, faster-paced version of a traditional selling session via the platform. That session was being watched by over 2,200 viewers (with almost half of those individuals being part of an associated giveaway) certainly saw their own jaws drop when the sale price of the card settled at $83,200.

eBay Live Auction by Debut Sports: 2024 Panini Crown Royal - Regal Achievements 1/1 Parallel - Caitlin Clark Autograph
eBay Live Auction by Debut Sports: 2024 Panini Crown Royal - Regal Achievements 1/1 Parallel - Caitlin Clark Autograph / Image via Facebook

Not only is this an incredible price tag for such a card, it’s a testament to Caitlin Clark herself. As someone who has seen her popularity rise back in her NCAA days with IOWA and now being the face on the WNBA, her impact on the game is nothing short of awe-inspiring. From a collecting perspective, the demand for her collectibles continues to stay front-of-mind and has even risen with transactions of her rare cards such as this.

Caitlin Clark (22) passes around Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard (10) and Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42)
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) passes around Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard (10) and Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) on Friday, July 11, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As eBay Live continues to serve as one of the more powerful live platforms in today’s ever-emerging marketplace where live breaks and sales awe customers, we must also appreciate the potential that is to drive and further the support the growing appetite collector’s have for women’s sports and female athletes such as the WNBA and Caitlin Clark.

Matt Schilling
MATT SCHILLING

Passionate sports card collector and writer based in Queens, NY. Lifelong fan of the New York Mets, Jets, and Rangers. Covering sports cards and collectibles with deep industry knowledge and enthusiasm, while bringing a fresh perspective to the ever-evolving hobby world on http://SI.com/collectibles.