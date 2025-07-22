Iconic 1/1 Caitlin Clark Card Sells for $83,200 on eBay Live
When it comes to live auction platforms such as eBay Live, anytime an incredibly rare card is sold, the audience reacts with a flurry of live comments, clear excitement and a heightened sense of exhilaration. Keeping that in mind, not only was the viewing audience excited and exhilarated at a recent sale, jaws-dropped and heads-turned as a 1/1 Caitlin Clark autographed card was sold for $83,200 via eBay Live during a sale that was hosted by Debut Sports.
What we first need to understand that this isn’t your typical run-of-the-mill Caitlin Clark autograph, but rather an eye-catching 1/1 Panini Crown Royal - Royalty "Regal Achievements" parallel, featuring Clark in her Indiana Fever uniform and paying homage to her record-breaking rookie season in the WNBA, where barriers were broken and records were shattered.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark Drives Demand For New Panini WNBA Cards
The auction itself took place during an eBay Live session hosted by Debut Sports and entitled “SUDDEN DEATH AUCTIONS #59,” which can be best described as a higher-energy, faster-paced version of a traditional selling session via the platform. That session was being watched by over 2,200 viewers (with almost half of those individuals being part of an associated giveaway) certainly saw their own jaws drop when the sale price of the card settled at $83,200.
RELATED: Rare Caitlin Clark Card Could Set All-Time Record
Not only is this an incredible price tag for such a card, it’s a testament to Caitlin Clark herself. As someone who has seen her popularity rise back in her NCAA days with IOWA and now being the face on the WNBA, her impact on the game is nothing short of awe-inspiring. From a collecting perspective, the demand for her collectibles continues to stay front-of-mind and has even risen with transactions of her rare cards such as this.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark Sets Record for Highest Sale of a Women's Sports Card
As eBay Live continues to serve as one of the more powerful live platforms in today’s ever-emerging marketplace where live breaks and sales awe customers, we must also appreciate the potential that is to drive and further the support the growing appetite collector’s have for women’s sports and female athletes such as the WNBA and Caitlin Clark.