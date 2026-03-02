Lions-Texans Trade Grades: Houston Flips Draft Picks, O-Lineman for Stud RB

The NFL trade market is already working overtime one week out from the start of the league’s legal tampering period.

According to multiple reports, the Lions are sending running back David Montgomery to the Texans in exchange for fourth- and seventh-round picks and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs. The move marks the Texans’ second deal of the day after they traded tackle Tytus Howard to the Browns for a fifth-round selection.

While it was floated this weekend by ESPN that Montgomery “wants out” of Detroit, the 28-year-old seemed to try shutting down the rumor with a tweet on Sunday morning. However, he’s now headed to his third NFL team since being selected by the Bears in the third round of the 2019 draft.

Here’s what the Montgomery trade means for the Lions and the Texans.

Texans add dynamic playmaker to their running back room, but at what cost?

David Montgomery will serve as the Texans' lead running back. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the surface, the Texans are bringing some much-needed help to a running back room that ran for a lowly 1,852 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025, averaging only 3.9 yards per carry, the fourth-fewest in the NFL. Houston doesn’t sound confident in Joe Mixon’s return to the fold, and while rookie Woody Marks showed flashes, he’s far from bell-cow caliber, as evidenced by his multiple early exits due to injuries this past season.

Montgomery brings a reliable 4.5 yards per carry, 33 rushing touchdowns and over 2,500 yards on the ground over the past three seasons. That said, the way the Texans are acquiring him is worth questioning.

After beginning Monday by trading away their most versatile offensive lineman in Howard to Cleveland, Houston is now not only trading away draft capital for Montgomery, but also moving another offensive lineman, Scruggs, who started 20 games for them over the past three seasons.

While Scruggs was ultimately relegated to a reserve role in 2025, it still feels like a significant amount of turnover up front for the Texans. They’re now rolling with two sub-25-year-olds at tackle (and without a reliable swing man on the interior) who are expected to pave the way for a running back approaching 30.

Texans grade: C+

The Lions’ backfield is now all Jahmyr Gibbs’s, and that’s O.K.

It's Gibbs time in Detroit. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s officially the Jahmyr Gibbs show in Detroit.

After splitting time with Montgomery over the past three seasons, the former first-round pick will now get to build upon his two consecutive 1,200-plus rushing yard, 10-touchdown campaigns with the Lions.

While it’s certainly a bummer that we’ll have to retire the Sonic and Knuckles jokes , moving on from Montgomery, who still has two years on his contract with a $9 million cap hit in 2027, while adding a plug-and-play guard in Scruggs and draft capital, is a no-brainer for Detroit.

Gibbs was able to keep some tread on his tires to begin his career. Now? It’s full speed ahead as the Lions look to compete for their long-awaited Super Bowl title.

Lions grade: A-

