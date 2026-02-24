AL Cy Young Award Odds, Prediction: Tarik Skubal, Garrett Crochet Ahead Of The Field

Tarik Skubal has established himself as one of the best pitchers in the league and the best pitcher in the AL over the last few seasons.

After struggling through his first few years in the league, he’s found his game, earning him the AL Cy Young award in each of the last two seasons, and top-seven finishes in MVP voting to boot.

Garrett Crochet gave the Tigers' southpaw a fight last year, although Skubal ultimately won the large majority of the first-place votes.

Can Skubal hold off Crochet and the rest of the field for his third straight AL Cy Young award?

Let’s take a look at some of the 2026 AL Cy Young Odds ahead of the MLB season starting on March 25.

2026 AL Cy Young Odds

Tarik Skubal: +350

Garrett Crochet: +425

Jacob deGrom: +1300

Hunter Brown: +1300

Cole Ragans: +1300

Max Fried: +1700

Logan Gilbert: +2000

Bryan Woo: +2000

Framber Valdez: +2200

Gavin Williams: +2500

Kyle Bradish: +3000

Dylan Cease: +3500

Ranger Suarez: +3500

Skubal and Grochet are once again close in the AL Cy Young award odds after receiving 94$ and 63% share of the vote, respectively, in 2025. No one can seem to solve Skubal, and Crochet finally broke out after switching socks in Boston.

If you’re looking just at those two, I would still give the slight edge to Skubal. He plays at a much more pitcher-friendly park in Detroit, while Fenway Park was actually the second-most hitter-friendly stadium in 2025, behind only Coors Field, of course. The AL East is also much tougher than the AL Central.

After those two, though, Hunter Brown catches my eye.

He finished third in voting last year with a 38% share of the vote, and he’s made massive improvements in each of the last three seasons. Houston’s Daikin Park is in the middle of the pack in terms of park factors, and the righthander brought his strikeouts per nine up to 10 last season. If he can find a way to limit his walks, he could go from a third-place finish to winning the AL Cy Young, and is worth a look at these odds. Of course, the Astros getting him more than 12 wins will help as well.

Going down the board, Dylan Cease could win his first Cy Young in his return to the American League. He finished second in AL Cy Young voting in 2022 with the White Sox, but hasn’t seen his ERA below 3.47 since then. He still has the strikeout stuff, though, and the Blue Jays are a team to watch again this season. There are worse bets than Cease at 35/1.

While this appears to be a two-horse race between Skubal and Crochet, someone can always surprise and leave their mark on the 2026 MLB season.

