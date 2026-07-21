Marlins vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 21

The Houston Astros got back on track with an 8-5 win to open up their series against the Miami Marlins.

The Astros had lost four games in a row and six of seven prior to Monday night’s victory.

Meanwhile, Miami has now lost seven games in a row. The Marlins have scored just 18 runs in that span.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Marlins vs. Astros on Tuesday, July 21.

Marlins vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Marlins +1.5 (-193)

Astros -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline

Marlins +104

Astros -126

Total

9 (Over -120/Under +100)

Marlins vs. Astros Probable Pitchers

Marlins: Tyler Phillips (2-4, 3.48 ERA)

Astros: Tatsuya Imai (5-4, 6.06 ERA)

Tyler Phillips has been pretty solid recently for Miami outside of a five-run outing in Sacramento. He’s allowed 6 ER in 19.1 IP in his four starts around that outing, but you never know what you’re going to get with him.

Speaking of, Tatsuya Imai has been extremely hit or miss for Houston. He threw six shutout innings with 10 strikeouts on June 25 in Detroit, but has followed that up with 7 ER in 5 IP across his last two starts.

Marlins vs. Astros How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 21

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Daikin Park

How to Watch (TV): MIAM, SCHN

Marlins record: 52-49

Astros record: 48-54

Marlins vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets

Astros Best MLB Prop Bet

Yordan Alvarez OVER 1.5 Bases (-121)

One player you can always count on is Yordan Alvarez. The AL MVP favorite homered twice as he extended his hitting streak to seven games on Monday night.

Alvarez has gone OVER 1.5 bases in all seven games, hitting four home runs and four doubles during a 13 for 25 stretch. I’d also consider taking him to homer at +226, or a walk at -162 after he victimized the Marlins last night.

Marlins vs. Astros Prediction and Pick

At least one of these pitchers has to give up a crooked number tonight, right?

This could easily turn into a back-and-forth game with both bullpens getting involved early. There were 13 runs in the series opener, and I see another high-scoring game tonight.

Pick: OVER 9 (-120)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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