Pirates vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 3

The Pittsburgh Pirates are doing their best to catch the Milwaukee Brewers for the top spot in the NL Central. They're 5.5 games back heading into tonight, but the Pirates are riding a 5.5-game win streak.

They got past the Astros by a score of 10-6 in their series opener and now have Paul Skenes on the mound for the second game of their three-game interleague series tonight.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's game.

Pirates vs. Astros Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Run Line

Pirates -1.5 (+110)

Astros +1.5 (-130)

Moneyline

Pirates -155

Astros +130

Total

OVER 8 (-105)

UNDER 8 (-115)

Pirates vs. Astros Probable Pitchers

Pittsburgh: Paul Skenes, RHP (6-5, 2.89 ERA)

Houston: Spencer Ariighetti, RHP (7-1, 1.34 ERA)

Pirates vs. Astros How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 3

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Daikin Park

How to Watch (TV): SportsNet Pittsburgh, Space City Home Network, Space City Home Network (Sp)

Pirates record: 33-28

Astros record: 27-35

Pirates vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bet

Paul Skenes OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (+116)

A strength for the Astros over the past few seasons has been their ability not to strike out. That strength has disappeared this season, especially of late. Over the past 30 days, they have the third-highest strikeout rate in the Majors at a rate of 23.8%. Now, they have to take on one of the best strikeout arms in baseball. Let's bet Skenes to go over his strikeout total of 7.5.

Pirates vs. Astros Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I broke down why I'm betting the UNDER in this interleague showdown:

I'm not going to hesitate to bet the UNDER in a game that will feature Paul Skenes vs. Spencer Arrighetti. Skenes has an ERA of 2.89 while Arrighetti has been one of the only bright spots for the Astros, sporting a sparkling 1.34 ERA on the year. The Astros' offense has also been bad lately, ranking 28th in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days. I think this is going to be a low-scoring affair.

Pick: Pirates/Astros UNDER 8 (-115) via Caesars

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