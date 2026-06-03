Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Blue Jays-Braves, Pirates-Astros, and More)

We have a loaded slate of MLB games set to take place today, so let's place a few bets.

I have a little something for everyone for today, including a bet on a favorite, an underdog, and a total. Let's dive into them.

MLB Best Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Braves -142 vs. Blue Jays

Athletics +108 vs. Cubs

Pirates vs. Astros UNDER 8 (-120)

Blue Jays vs. Braves Prediction

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day, I broke down why I'm taking the Braves as home favorites:

I'm going to bet against my Blue Jays for the second straight day. Despite his strong performances so far this season, I don't have faith in Patrick Corbin. His 4.04 FIP and his 1.358 WHIP are concerning to me moving forward. His Baseball Savant page is less than promising, giving him an expected ERA of 5.28. Now, he has to pitch against one of the best offenses in baseball. This game could end up being a disaster for the Blue Jays.

Pick: Braves -142

Athletics vs. Cubs Prediction

The Cubs had a hot streak earlier in the season, but they've been spiraling in a big way. They're now just 25th in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days, well below the Athletics, who come in at 14th in that time frame. Their OPS also drops from .723 against right-handed pitchers to .705 against left-handed pitchers, which is bad news for them tonight, considering the Athletics are rolling with a lefty starter in Jeffrey Springs.

The Athletics are going to be a good look as road underdogs.

Pick: Athletics +108

Pirates vs. Astros Prediction

Another MLB bet I have locked in for Day 150 of Betting $100 Every Day is the UNDER between the Pirates and Astros.

I'm not going to hesitate to bet the UNDER in a game that will feature Paul Skenes vs. Spencer Arrighetti. Skenes has an ERA of 2.89, while Arrighetti has been one of the only bright spots for the Astros, sporting a sparkling 1.34 ERA on the year. The Astros' offense has also been bad lately, ranking 28th in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days. I think this is going to be a low-scoring affair.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-120)

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!