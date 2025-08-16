Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Ronald Acuna Jr. to Hit Dinger vs. Guardians)
We have cashed in on a winner in two straight editions of the Daily Dinger. We hit on Francisco Lindor to hit a home run on Thursday night, and then Bryce Harper came through for us at +400 on Friday night.
Let's see if we can make it three straight days of home run profit. As always, I have three players I'm locked in on to hit a dinger for today's MLB action. Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Home Run Picks Today
- Josh Bell Home Run (+450) via BetMGM
- Brice Turang Home Run (+450) via DraftKings
- Ronald Acuna Jr. Home Run (+370) via FanDuel
Josh Bell Home Run (+450)
Don't let Taijuan Walker's solid 3.39 ERA fool you too much. He has given up 1.5 home runs per nine innings this season. If you're looking for a home run hitter that has some betting value, don't be afraid to bet on a member of the Washington Nationals. The player I'm going to target is Josh Bell, who has already recorded 15 home runs this season, and he has also already recorded a home run off Walker in his career.
Brice Turang Home Run (+450)
Zack Littell gets the start for the Cincinnati Reds today, and he has allowed 1.7 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, which is the 10th-highest rate amongst all pitchers with 80+ innings pitched this season. To take advantage of that, I'm going to bet on Brice Turang to hit a home run. He has a .410 slugging percentage on the season with 12 home runs. He's due to record a 13th dinger, and I think he does exactly that tonight.
Ronald Acuna Jr. Home Run (+370)
Now that Ronald Acuna Jr. is back in the Braves lineup, it's time for him to get hot. Let's remember that in the 56 games he's played in this season, he has a strong slugging percentage of .568, which is by far the best mark on the Braves. Tonight, he gets to face Slade Cecconi of the Cleveland Guardians, who has the 7th-highest home runs allowed rate amongst all pitchers with 80+ innings pitched this season. He's ripe for Acuna Jr. to hit a home run off him tonight.
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!