Top Ernie Banks Cards Every Collector Should Know

Only a few pro athletes are as closely connected to one team as Ernie Banks is with the Chicago Cubs. It's not every day that a player earns the nickname “Mr. Cub” - that has to be earned. Banks was a fantastic player, but his love for the game that made him so popular with fans. When you look at his stats, it's no wonder that he's a Hall of Famer with 512 home runs, 2,583 hits, and 1,636 RBIs, all while becoming the first National League player to win back-to-back MVP Awards.

Fans might forget that he started his career in the Negro Leagues with the Kansas City Monarchs. Let's look at some of his best cards, which give a nice overview of his great career.

1954 Topps Ernie Banks

1956 Ernie Banks Topps | CardLadder

When most collectors think of Ernie Banks, they probably think of his 1954 Topps rookie card. It's a great-looking piece of history - a young, smiling Banks with that Cubs hat in brilliant color. Who wouldn't want to have this card in their collection? In some ways, it's a shame that it might sometimes be overshadowed by a certain other rookie in the same set by the name of Hank Aaron. In any case, it's one of the best Topps sets of the 50's. If you're looking for one, be aware that centering and print issues can be a problem. Raw copies in decent shape can be found for between $500-$600.

1956 Topps Ernie Banks

1956 Ernie Banks Topps | CardLadder

Banks' 1956 Topps card shows him off back when he was really turning into a star. One thing that's interesting is that Topps used the same picture of Banks in the 1956 set as they did in the 1955 set - probably to save some money. The design is cool, as it combines the photo along with a drawing of Banks being congratulated at home plate, presumably after mashing a home run. Low-grade copies can be easily found for under $300.

1969 Topps Ernie Banks

1969 Ernie Banks Topps | CardLadder

The card above has to rank highly in any Ernie Banks collection. Why? The smile, of course! Show me a vintage card of a player who seems to love life more than this guy. As this copy shows, centering was a major issue with the 1969 set (and almost all vintage sets). Raw copies aren't hard to find and go for a song - well under $100.

2001 Donruss Notable Nicknames Ernie Banks

2001 Ernie Banks Donruss Notable Nicknames | CardLadder

Banks was known as a willing signer, and the amount of autograph cards in the market reflect this. There's something about this card above that ties everything together - the great throwback photo and both his signature and the title line at the bottom of the card which both include his well deserved nickname - Mr. Cub. Ungraded copies like the one above go for around $250.