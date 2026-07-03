The 4th of July is nearly here, and along with it comes the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Within the hobby, there are many non-sport cards that celebrate America and its history. However, some may have forgotten a couple of insert sets that were included in Topps Baseball releases in the middle part of the 2000's. The 2004 and 2006 releases can take credit for incorporating these, and they serve as reminders of the past that are still present in the hobby today. While some collectors may not be fans of them since they are not Baseball-related, they still hold some value today.

Here is a look back at the insert sets and what collectors need to know about them.

2004 Topps Baseball Contains Presidential Inserts and Seat Relics

2004 Topps Baseball included an insert set titled Presidential Pastime. This 42-card insert set featured all the Presidents up to that time, with a portrait or actual photograph on the front of the card. It stated what years they were in office, while the back of the card contained some historical information about them. In some cases, it was even tied back into Baseball! While these were common inserts, some still sell for a couple of dollars, especially when the more popular presidents are featured on the card.

2004 Topps Baseball Abraham Lincoln Presidential Pastime Insert | eBay

The release also included Presidential First Pitch Seat Relics. The cards featured an image of a President throwing out the first pitch at a baseball game, along with a relic from the stadium where the game was played. While the President might not have sat in the seat depicted in the card, it is a unique historical snapshot that collectors can add to their collection for a reasonable price.

2004 Topps Baseball John F. Kennedy Presidential First Pitch Seat Relic | eBay

2006 Topps Baseball Highlights the Declaration of Independence and US Constitution

The 2006 release highlighted two of the founding documents here in the United States: The Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution. The Declaration insert set included a card for each of the signers. Some notable historical names with cards in the set include: Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, Sam Adams, and John Hancock. Rare Cut signatures could also be found in packs of a large majority of the signers.

2006 Topps Baseball Charles Carroll Declaration of Independence Insert | eBay

The US Constitution follows a similar structure, but with some different names included in its checklist. Most notably, George Washington makes an appearance, along with Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, and Charles Pinckney.

2006 Topps Baseball George Washington US Constitution Insert | eBay

What makes both of these inserts unique is that the front of the card is actually a piece of the document. When the entire insert set is collected, it functions somewhat like a puzzle, allowing the collector will be able to see the entire document. It is a cool touch in the design, as the back of the card features an image of an individual who signed the respective document. An insert that features the entire Constitution was also included in the release.

2006 Topps Baseball George Washington US Constitution Insert - Back | eBay

Within the hobby, there are many cards that celebrate America's history, but the 2004 and 2006 Topps Baseball releases did a great job of highlighting some of the Presidential and historical documents that have helped shape the country. Collectors should check these out, as they would be a cool addition to anyone's collection.