Twins vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, July 21
Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers are slumping right now, as they were swept in their first series out of the All-Star break and have now dropped eight of their last 10 games.
That has caused the Dodgers to fall behind the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers in the NL standings, and Los Angeles has just a 3.5-game lead on the San Diego Padres entering Monday’s series opener with the Minnesota Twins.
The Twins salvaged their third and final game against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, but they are under .500 and on the outside of the wild card picture in the American League.
Ohtani will get the start for Los Angeles on Monday, but it’s unclear how far he’ll end up pitching into this matchup. Meanwhile, the Twins are rolling with David Festa (5.25 ERA), as they attempt to inch closer to .500 in the 2025 campaign.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s action.
Twins vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Twins +1.5 (-123)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+101)
Moneyline
- Twins: +160
- Dodgers: -198
Total
- 9 (Over -102/Under -119)
Twins vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Minnesota: David Festa (3-3, 5.25 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Shohei Ohtani (0-0, 1.00 ERA)
Twins vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 21
- Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, MNNT
- Twins record: 48-51
- Dodgers record: 58-42
Twins vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Twins Best MLB Prop Bet
- David Festa 2+ Walks (-155)
So far this season, Festa has walked 18 batters in 48.0 innings of work (10 appearances), and he’s allowed multiple walks in six of those games.
Now, he has to take on a Dodgers offense that is No. 2 in MLB in walks drawn this season – behind only the New York Yankees.
Festa has been pitching deeper into games over the last two months, and I think he’s a player to fade in this matchup, as the Dodgers should be able to bounce back with Ohtani on the mound.
Twins vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why bettors should trust the Dodgers early in this matchup:
Shohei Ohtani is on the mound for the sixth time in the 2025 season on Monday, but bettors shouldn’t expect him to work too deep into his matchup against the Minnesota Twins.
Ohtani has thrown just 9.0 innings across five starts, but he did pitch three innings in his last outing back on July 12 against the San Francisco Giants.
On Monday, Ohtani and the Dodgers take on Twins starter David Festa, who enters this start with a 5.25 ERA in 10 appearances in 2025. I have a hard time trusting Festa in this matchup, as he ranks in the 19th percentile in expected ERA and the 15th percentile in barrel percentage in the 2025 season.
Since we don’t know how long Ohtani will pitch in this game, I’m leaning with a bet on the first three innings of Monday’s series opener.
The Dodgers have a bit of a shaky bullpen (4.39 ERA), but Ohtani has been lights out in 2025, allowing just one run and five hits across his five outings. He should be able to keep the Twins in check, especially after Minnesota dropped two of three games to the Colorado Rockies out of the All-Star break.
This isn’t the best price at -195, but the Dodgers should roll against Festa in this matchup.
Pick: Dodgers First 3 Innings (-195 at DraftKings)
