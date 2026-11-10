Texans vs. Browns Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10

The Cleveland Browns return home to face off against the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon.

The Browns will be happy to be back in Cleveland after three straight losses on the road. They risked it for the biscuit last week in New Orleans, failing to convert a game-deciding two-point conversion in overtime against the Saints. Cleveland is now 2-4 on the road but a perfect 3-0 at home.

Houston bounced back nicely last week with a 44-22 road win over the Chargers out of the bye. The Texans had lost 27-21 as -10.5 favorites to the Giants in their previous game at home, contributing to their 3-1 road record and 0-4 record at home.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 10.

Texans vs. Browns Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Texans -4.5 (-115)

Browns +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Texans: -230

Browns: +190

Total

39.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Texans vs. Browns How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 15

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Huntington Bank Field

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Texans record: 3-5

Browns record: 5-4

Texans vs. Browns Betting Trends

The Texans are 3-5 against the spread this season.

The Browns are 6-3 against the spread this season.

The OVER is 5-3 in the Texans' games this season.

The OVER is 5-4 in the Browns' games this season.

Texans vs. Browns Injury Reports

Texans Injury Report

David Montgomery – Questionable

Reed Blankenship – Questionable

Jaylin Noel – IR

Browns Injury Report

Maliek Collins – Questionable

Deshaun Watson – Questionable

Texans vs. Browns Key Player to Watch

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback, Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud’s struggles were one of the reasons that the Texans got upset by the Giants heading into their bye week. He completed 17 of 28 passes for a season-low 153 yards, but did still throw for two touchdowns.

After a bye week and against a lackluster Los Angeles defense, Stroud came out firing on Sunday. He completed 21 of 35 passes for a season-high 384 yards and five touchdowns with one interception.

It’s unlikely that Stroud will put up similar numbers against this Browns defense, but if he can have a good game and take care of the football, it will go a long way in Cleveland.

Texans vs. Browns Prediction and Pick

The Browns have been slight home underdogs in all three games at Huntington Bank Field this season, and they won all three games outright. They upset the Panthers, Steelers, and Ravens in their three home games thus far.

Houston has been a rather impressive team on the road at 3-1, but the only decent team the Texans played in those four games is the Jaguars. They lost to the Colts before getting wins in Tennessee, Jacksonville, and Los Angeles.

Cleveland will look to slow the game down and turn this into a rock fight on Sunday afternoon. With a low total and a 4.5-point spread, I love the home underdogs this week.

Pick: Browns +4.5 (-105)

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