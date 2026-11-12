Is Malik Nabers Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Commanders vs. Giants in NFL Week 10)

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers had his 2025 season cut short by a torn ACL, and he's been listed on the Giants' injury report a few times with a knee issue.

However, Nabers hasn't held an injury designation in multiple weeks, and that's the case once again on Thursday night against the Washington Commanders. Nabers was able to log a few "full" practices in the lead up to Thursday's game, and he should have a massive role for the Giants' offense.

New York is off a 5-2-1 start this season, and Nabers put on a show in a tie against Washington back in Week 5. He caught 11 of his 20 targets for 121 yards and a score to pace the New York offense.

With J.J. McCarthy now at quarterback for New York, Nabers has a slightly higher ceiling than he did with Jameis Winston. Overall, the former first-round pick has 53 catches for 648 yards and two scores through the first half of the regular season.

Can he keep things going on Thursday?

With Nabers good to go, he'es one of the top prop targets in this NFC East showdown.

Best Malik Nabers Prop Bet vs. Commanders

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Malik Nabers OVER 5.5 Receptions (-138)

The Giants have played three quarterbacks this season – Jaxson Dart, Winston and now McCarthy – yet Nabers has remained productive no matter what.

The former first-round pick has 78 targets in eight games, reeling in 53 passes for 648 yards and two scores. While he hasn’t found the end zone a bunch in 2026, Nabers has at least six grabs in five of his eight games and has four straight matchups with at least eight targets.

He had a huge game against Washington earlier this season, pulling down 11 of his 20 targets for 121 yards and a score. The Commanders have struggled against the pass all season long, ranking 18th in the league in passing yards allowed while also allowing the sixth-most passing scores.

I expect Nabers to be heavily involved in the game plan once again on Thursday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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