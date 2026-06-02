Upper Deck’s ’Debut Game Jersey Program’ for NHL rookies seems to be about as good as it gets for the game-worn offerings in hockey card form. This may be the capstone for an already impressive year for Upper Deck Hockey, and an epic rookie class, with highlights that include: Upper Deck SPx; Matthew Schaefer 1-of-1 chase; fun 'MVP' sticker cards; 'Allure'; 'Extended Series'; 'Black Diamond' and 'National Hockey Day' offerings.

These debut game jersey cards will be linked to a Certificate of Authenticity (COA) and will be in limited quantities. The number of debut jersey cards will be the jersey number of the player themselves, for example, Matthew Schaefer will cap out at 48 (his NY Islander's number). Moreover, there will be a 1-of-1 chase for each of these players with the ‘Auto Black Variation’ (shown above), which will have the player’s autograph, as the name suggests.

Who is on the Debut Patch Jersey Checklist:

Toronto Maple Leafs forward, Easton Cowan (limited to 53 copies)

Edmonton Oilers forward, Isaac Howard (limited to 53 copies)

Nashsville Predators center, Brady Martin (Limited to 44 copies)

San Jose Sharks center, Michael Misa (limited to 76 copies)

New York Islanders defensemen, Matthew Schaefer (limited to 48 copies)

Anaheim Ducks forward, Beckett Sennecke (limited to 45 copies)

Utah Mammoth forward, Daniil But (limited to 19 copies)

Minnesota Wild forward, Danila Yurov (limited to 22 copies)

San Jose Sharks defensemen, Sam Dickinson (limited to 6 copies)

Why This Matters:

By this time, everyone who has had an eye on the trading card hobby over the past 30 years should know about those fabric-embedded cards that have become a ubiquitous staple of card collections everywhere. If you have kept up to date with the evolution of this product or other products of similar ilk, you can see the through line: an innovation emerges, collectors find it interesting, and there is success, and then come the imitations.

Upper Deck seems to be bringing us back from the brink of unassociated napkin patches.

As promised, here are the players that are on the way for the inaugural Upper Deck’s ’Debut Game Jersey' offering, and it is an impressive list as was first reported by the podcast, 'Nonsense on Ice', hosted by Doug Plagens, who is the Florida Panthers radio announcer, and a legit hockey card enthusiast.

As a side note, if you haven't listened to The 'NOI' podcast, it is fantastic; Mr. Plagens' smooth, rich voice is ear candy on its own, and the fact that he is talking about hockey cards is all the better. Here are the players from the 2025-26 Upper Deck Extended Series, Debut Game checklist that were shared during the recent show, which just dropped.

Extended Series drops on Wednesday, June 3rd!