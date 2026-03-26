Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Darren Raddysh, Matthew Schaefer, Filip Forsberg)

Charlie McAvoy picked up an assist in overtime and Adam Fox recorded a helper in regulation as we went 2-1 on our prop picks last night.

I’m looking to keep that going with picks for Darren Raddysh, Matthew Schaefer, and Filip Forsberg on Thursday night.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, March 26.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Thursday, March 26

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Darren Raddysh OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-168) vs. Kraken

Matthew Schaefer OVER 0.5 Points (-140) vs. Stars

Filip Forsberg Anytime Goalscorer (+160) vs. Devils

Darren Raddysh OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-168) vs. Kraken

Darren Raddysh has stepped into a bigger role this season in Tampa Bay, and he’s fit like a glove. He’s put up 64 points with 180 shots on goal while averaging nearly 23 minutes per game.

Raddysh has gone OVER 2.5 shots on goal in five straight games, with 25 SOG and 42 total shot attempts in that span. Since the Olympic Break, Raddysh has 51 SOG and 99 attempts in 14 games, going OVER 2.5 SOG in 11 of 14 contests.

I wouldn’t mind taking OVER 3.5 (+140) or even OVER 4.5 (310) as well. He has five shots on goal in four of his last five games, including in Seattle last week.

Matthew Schaefer OVER 0.5 Points (-140) vs. Stars

Matthew Schaefer played a second shy of 32 minutes on Tuesday night, recording an assist against the Blackhawks. He’ll shoulder the load again tonight as the Islanders continue to deal with injuries on the blue line.

Schaefer has now recorded a point in four of his last five games. The Calder Trophy favorite has 11 points in 12 games this month, recording a point in all but 3 of those contests.

He’s also been much more productive at home. He has 28 points in 33 home games and 24 points in 39 road contests.

Filip Forsberg Anytime Goalscorer (+160) vs. Devils

Filip Forsberg and the Predators are making quite the push in the Western Conference. Nashville has won five straight games, with Forsberg scoring in four of those contests.

Forsberg has 8 goals in 12 games this month, and 14 in 19 games since January 29. That’s tied with Nikita Kucherov and Cole Caufield for the league lead in that span.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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