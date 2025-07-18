Will Damian Lillard's Return to the Portland Trail Blazers Impact His Cards?
After two seasons in Milwaukee, former Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is heading back to where his NBA career first started.
Lillard was waived by the Bucks at the beginning of free agency this summer, but now the 35-year-old is finalizing a three-year, $42 million deal to return to Portland. Despite a blood clot in his right calf sidelining him in March, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in the 2024-25 season before suffering a torn left Achilles in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
The initial trade from Portland to Milwaukee had a slightly positive impact on Lillard’s index, according to Card Ladder data, but in January of 2025 the point guard’s index plummeted with -23% growth.
As Lillard returns to his first team, his market could see a boost as fans happy for his homecoming celebrate. With his current injury, however, the excitement will likely stay isolated to Trail Blazer fans of Lillard for the time being as he is expected to be out for most, if not all, of next season.
If Lillard is able to come back from injury, bookend a career with the same franchise, and contribute to the Trail Blazer’s first Championship since 1977, long term growth and stabilization in Lillard’s card market is likely.
During his thirteen seasons and counting in the NBA, the point guard accumulated many honors including nine All-Star appointments, a 2020 Team USA gold medal, 2013 Rookie of the Year, and number 75 on the 75th Anniversary Team.
Though Lillard did win the NBA Cup in 2024 with the Bucks, a Championship has continued to elude him thus far. With a return to Portland, perhaps the move will yield a final jewel is his already well-adorned crown.