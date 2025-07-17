Damian Lillard Reunites With Trail Blazers on New Three-Year Deal
Damian Lillard is headed home. Well, his NBA home.
Lillard agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract with the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reports. The deal includes a player option for the 2027–28 season and a no-trade clause, ESPN's Shams Charnia added. It's a homecoming for Lillard, as he spent the first 11 years of his 13-year career in Portland. He played for the Milwaukee Bucks the last two seasons.
At 35 years old, it's likely that Lillard will now retire with the Trail Blazers—a storybook ending.
This news comes shortly after the Bucks waived Lillard on July 1 to make him a free agent. The Bucks made this decision after acquiring Myles Turner from a trade. The Bucks will owe Lillard over $22 million per year over the next five years as he still had $113 million remaining on his contract.
Lillard is rehabbing from tearing his Achilles in April. He underwent surgery shortly after. Achilles tears typically take six months to a year for recovery, so it's very likely Lillard will miss the 2025-26 season, which is something the Trail Blazers considered when signing him. His new deal with Portland allows him to recover while in Portland and then return for the 2026-27 season, Mannix added.
Lillard holds multiple Trail Blazers records, including three-pointers (2,387) and average points per game (25.2). He will continue to add to his Trail Blazers legacy over the next few seasons.