These Players Must Adjust to New Roles After the MLB Trade Deadline

Just because a player isn’t on the move at the trade deadline, doesn’t mean a role change isn’t coming their way as a result of the deals their team made. Oftentimes, a trade deadline acquisition will have multiple ramifications, including a position change for an established player on the roster.

That was the case with a handful of trades at this year’s deadline, as teams prepare to shuffle up defensive positions and the batting order to accommodate their new acquisition(s). In some instances, teams look to make the trade first before dealing with the moving parts that follow. After a busy trade deadline that saw more than 20 deals get done, some teams have serious roster and lineup shuffling to do. We’re going to look at a handful of players, or position groups, that saw their roles change overnight as a result of the MLB trade deadline.

Several members of the Phillies

After landing second baseman Luis Arraez in a deal with the Giants, Philadelphia revealed its plans for a defensive overhaul. Bryson Stott, who was manning second base for much of the season, is expected to move to third base, while third baseman Alec Bohm will move across the diamond to first base. Meanwhile, Bryce Harper will move back to right field after manning first base for the past few seasons. Arraez is having the best defensive season of his career at second base, so Philadelphia appears to be determined to keep him at the position, even if that means some significant adjustments for other members of the squad.

Ben Rice and Paul Goldschmidt

The Yankees’ acquisition of Luis Garcia Jr. will also have ramifications on their lineup. As a result of the Garcia deal, Paul Goldschmidt will likely see his role reduced and be utilized primarily against left-handed pitchers. Meanwhile Ben Rice will be seeing more time at DH, though it’s unlikely he’ll return to catching duties even after the Yankees failed to address the position at the deadline. Garcia is set to be deployed at both first base and DH, and will likely see most of his opportunities against right-handed pitchers.

Pirates’ bullpen

With four new relievers heading to Pittsburgh––Luke Weaver, Lake Bachar, Kirby Yates and Camilo Doval––the entire Pirates bullpen will see their roles adjusted. In particular, Gregory Soto will likely return to setup duties after the addition of Luke Weaver, who seems best equipped to take over as the Pirates’ closer. Pittsburgh wasn’t messing around at the trade deadline, making multiple moves to address the squad’s most glaring weakness.

Dodgers pitcher Emmet Sheehan was sent down to Triple A after Los Angeles acquired two new hurlers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Emmet Sheehan

The Tarik Skubal acquisition further crowds the Dodgers’ starting rotation, at least when its at full strength. With Skubal, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Justin Wrobleski and Tyler Glasnow the likely six-man rotation L.A. will roll with, Emmet Sheehan’s role—and future with the franchise—is suddenly less clear. In the short term, he’s been demoted to Triple A. But does he have a role to play for the Dodgers beyond 2026? Sheehan made 20 starts this season and owns a 5.29 ERA. He was a top candidate to be dealt at the trade deadline, but ultimately remains in the organization, though he’ll be pitching for Oklahoma City for the time being.

Samuel Basallo

The Orioles parted ways with Adley Rutschman and backup catcher Jake Rogers at the trade deadline, and although they acquired Red Sox backstop Carlos Narvaez in the same deal, Rutschman’s departure likely means Samuel Basallo will spend more time behind the plate. The 21-year-old has been impressive on offense, and he’ll now get more opportunity to continue developing defensively. Basallo has started 44 games at catcher this year and been Baltimore’s DH in 28 games. With Rutschman out of the picture, Basallo figures to be behind the plate more often than not.

Colin Rea and Javier Assad

The Cubs aggressively added three starting pitchers at the trade deadline, meaning there will be some significant changes coming to their rotation. Clay Holmes and Kevin Gausman will enter the rotation, which likely leaves Colin Rea and Javier Assad as the odd men out. Rea and Assad, who have combined to make 28 starts this season, will almost certainly be bumped into full-time bullpen roles, at least for the remainder of the season. Meanwhile, the Cubs will likely push forward with a rotation of Gausman, Holmes, Matthew Boyd, Shota Imanaga and David Peterson.

Slade Cecconi

The Guardians acquired Foster Griffin in a deal with the Nationals, which means one of Cleveland’s rotation members is likely going to be moved into a bullpen role. The Guardians’ rotation of Gavin Williams, Tanner Bibee, Joey Cantillo, Slade Cecconi and Parker Messick have started 112 of the team’s 113 games in 2026. Based on their results thus far, Cecconi seems the most likely candidate to move into a relief role to make way for Griffin. Cecconi has made 21 starts and has logged a 4.78 ERA with 84 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings.

Spencer Jones and Jasson Dominguez

The acquisition of Heliot Ramos adds another player to a crowded Yankees outfield, albeit one that’s currently mired by injuries. At full strength, there’s not much room for Jasson Dominguez or Spencer Jones. At present, with Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge still on the shelf, it’s possible they’ll be platooned at left field. But when Bellinger returns, it’s more likely that Dominguez will be sent down to Triple A, and Jones may well join him when Judge is ready to be activated from the IL. The Yankees needed a right-handed bat and got one in Ramos. Dominguez hasn’t hit the ball well all season, and Jones, a lefty, may be considered surplus to requirements when reinforcements arrive.

More MLB from Sports Illustrated