Amateur Base Runner Makes Smartest Play You'll Ever See to Avoid Double Play
An amateur baseball player made of the smartest plays you'll ever see this week.
As he was running to third base in the 8th inning of their contest against the La Crosse Loggers on Tuesday, Ethan Suroweic of the Duluth Huskies decided to field a ball in play—and in doing so avoided his team being caught in a double play.
For those unfamiliar, there's a rule in baseball that if a runner is hit with the ball, they're out. Suroweic decided to use said rule to his advantage, and kept the Huskies alive for one more out.
Check out the play here:
"Oh my goodness I have never seen that on a baseball field," exclaimed the announcer. "Ethan Suroweic picked up the baseball [and] purposefully gave himself up."
An incredibly cognizant play by Suroweic, who plays collegiately for the Ole Miss Rebels.
Despite a late ninth inning surge by La Crosse, Duluth ultimately won the contest 5-4.