Clemson Outfielder's Game-Saving Catch Drew Willie Mays Comparisons From Fans
The battle between Clemson and Florida in college baseball's Clemson Super Regional round of the NCAA tournament went to extra innings after Tigers outfielder Cam Cannarella put the team on his back late into the game.
Trailing 9–6 in the top of the ninth inning, Cannarella unleashed a game-tying three-run home run to knot things up and force extra innings.
He once again came to his team's rescue during the bottom of the 10th inning, this time with his glove. After the Gators launched a line drive to deep center field–one which would've won the game if it landed–Cannarella raced back and made a sensational catch, hauling in the ball while leaping in the air with his body facing the wall.
The catch was reminiscent of "The Catch," the iconic defensive highlight from legendary San Francisco Giants outfielder Willie Mays' during the 1954 World Series. It didn't take long for baseball fans to begin drawing comparison between Mays's catch and the play from Cannarella.