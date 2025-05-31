College Baseball Fans Couldn't Believe Wright State Pulled Pitcher During No-Hitter vs. Vanderbilt
Wright State had top-ranked Vanderbilt right where they wanted its opponent in the opening round of the NCAA baseball tournament. Through the first six innings of their matchup in the Nashville Regional, Cam Allen was pitching a no-hitter while fanning seven Commodore batters and walking just three on 77 pitches.
Then, however, manager Alex Sogard made the inexplicable decision to pull Allen in favor of reliever Warren Hartzell. Hartzell quickly let up three home runs in back-to-back innings that allowed Vanderbilt to take a 4–2 lead.
Fans were flabbergasted, and took their frustrations out on social media. Here's a look at some of the reactions across X (formerly Twitter):
A classic case of overmanagement.
The winner of Friday's game will go on to play Louisville in the Nashville Regional, while the loser will take on East Tennessee State. The Commodores, a perennial power, are seeking their first national title since 2019.