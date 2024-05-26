Fans Loved ESPN Broadcaster’s Epic Call of Arizona Walk-off Win in Final Pac-12 Event
The Pac-12 Conference had one last epic Pac-12 After Dark moment in the final sporting event of its 108-year history on Saturday night in Scottsdale, Ariz.
The Arizona Wildcats baseball team won the Conference championship over the USC Trojans in thrilling fashion as Wildcats catcher/first baseman Tommy Splaine lined the game-winning single, scoring outfielder Emilio Corona in the bottom of the ninth inning. The 4-3 walk-off win resulted in a huge Arizona celebration on the field as well as a memorable call by ESPN broadcaster Roxy Bernstein.
Bernstein spoke with the perfect amount of excitement, let the moment breathe for a little bit, and then delivered this excellent line.
"One last Pac-12 After Dark," Bernstein announced. "That's how the Pac-12 comes to a conclusion."
Fans loved it.
It was a fitting end to a conference that was first formed in 1915 and has had a rich history over the years.
Bernstein put a bow on the Pac-12 by then sharing some heartfelt thoughts about the conference.
As the rival conferences lined up lucrative media rights deals, the Pac-12 hemmed and hawed and failed to secure a deal, ultimately leading to some of its biggest schools, such as USC and UCLA, leaving the conference for greener pastures one-by-one.
A conference that was once 12 teams became just two, Washington State and Oregon State. But if that was indeed the end of Pac-12 sporting play, it was one worthy of the history books.