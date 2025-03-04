George Mason Baseball Breaks 40-Year Old NCAA Record for Most Runs in an Inning
George Mason baseball made NCAA history on Tuesday afternoon, shattering a record that had stood since 1984.
During a clash against Holy Cross, the Patriots enjoyed a historic third inning, during which they scored a record-setting 23 runs in the top of the frame. The team would go on to win 26–6 after jumping out to the early 23–0 lead.
It was the most runs scored in an inning in NCAA history, outdoing the previous record of 21 runs which was held by Wichita State (1984) and Penn State (1983).
George Mason started the third inning with a groundout, before two players reached base on a back-to-back walks. From there, the inning blew open. By the end of the inning, Holy Cross had surrendered eight walks, hit five batters with pitches and conceded 11 hits including seven singles and four doubles. They also committed an error.
George Mason entered Tuesday's contest on a five-game winning streak and had scored no fewer than nine runs in any of those victories. They extended that streak to six games after their lopsided win against Holy Cross.