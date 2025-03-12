SI

Kansas Baseball Hits Five Home Runs in a Row, Tying NCAA Record

The Jayhawks mashed five consecutive dingers to tie the all-time record against Minnesota.

Liam McKeone

The Jayhawks had themselves a day out on the diamond on Wednesday
The Jayhawks had themselves a day out on the diamond on Wednesday / B1G+

Kansas fans may be disappointed in the basketball program's performance this season, but they should find joy in the baseball program. On Wednesday, the Jayhawks had a historic day on the diamond that featured five straight home runs.

You read that correctly. Kansas hit five homers in a row against Minnesota. It tied the NCAA record for most consecutive home runs, set by three other teams in NCAA baseball history and most recently accomplished in 2006 by the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Senior Chase Diggins got the festivities started in the top of the third with Kansas already up 6-1 on the Golden Gophers at U.S. Bank Stadium. He crushed a deep ball to left-center with two men on base for the first home run of the inning. Next up was junior Max Soliz Jr. with a dinger to left field, making the score 10-1 in favor of the Jayhawks.

The third home run came courtesy of senior Brady Counsell, son of Chicago Cubs manager Crain Counsell. He followed Soliz Jr. with a deep drive to left. After him came sophomore Brady Ballinger, who hit a big-time homer to right field. And, finally, with the score at 12-1, graduate student Jackson Hauge hit a long shot to left field to make it five straight homers.

Truly absurd stuff.

An afternoon to remember for the Jayhawks, who would go on to beat Minnesota 29-1 in seven innings.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/College Baseball