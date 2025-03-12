Kansas Baseball Hits Five Home Runs in a Row, Tying NCAA Record
Kansas fans may be disappointed in the basketball program's performance this season, but they should find joy in the baseball program. On Wednesday, the Jayhawks had a historic day on the diamond that featured five straight home runs.
You read that correctly. Kansas hit five homers in a row against Minnesota. It tied the NCAA record for most consecutive home runs, set by three other teams in NCAA baseball history and most recently accomplished in 2006 by the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Senior Chase Diggins got the festivities started in the top of the third with Kansas already up 6-1 on the Golden Gophers at U.S. Bank Stadium. He crushed a deep ball to left-center with two men on base for the first home run of the inning. Next up was junior Max Soliz Jr. with a dinger to left field, making the score 10-1 in favor of the Jayhawks.
The third home run came courtesy of senior Brady Counsell, son of Chicago Cubs manager Crain Counsell. He followed Soliz Jr. with a deep drive to left. After him came sophomore Brady Ballinger, who hit a big-time homer to right field. And, finally, with the score at 12-1, graduate student Jackson Hauge hit a long shot to left field to make it five straight homers.
Truly absurd stuff.
An afternoon to remember for the Jayhawks, who would go on to beat Minnesota 29-1 in seven innings.