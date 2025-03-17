Michigan Baseball Player Issues Apology for Inappropriate Gesture
Michigan Wolverines baseball player Mitchell Voit went viral over the weekend after making an inappropriate gesture after recording a triple during the team's game against USC.
After clearing the bases with his extra base hit, Voit gestured as if he was snorting the third base line, a celebration which quickly made the rounds on social media.
On Monday, Voit took to X, formerly Twitter, to issue an apology for his antics.
"I would like to apologize for my actions on third base yesterday. I made an immature decision in the heat of the moment. The gesture I made does not reflect my character, the household I was raised in, or the block M that I represent in any kind of way. I take full responsibility for what I did, and I am truly sorry to all those who I have negatively impacted by doing this," wrote Voit.
While his bases-clearing triple blew open the game for the Wolverines during the second inning, he took things a bit too far with his celebratory antics, resulting in the apology one day later.
Voit, a junior, went 3-for-3 at the plate with 4 RBIs during the 11–0 victory against the Trojans on Sunday. The second baseman has recorded five home runs and 28 RBIs in 19 games this season.