Murray State Overcame Controversial Call to Make Program History With First CWS Bid
When the Murray State Racers celebrated their first trip to Omaha in program history, they didn't expect to have to reset to then get one more out. With one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, Racers pitcher Graham Kelham got a ground ball to shortstop that could have been a double play to end the game and send Murray State to their first College World Series.
They got the out at second and Duke baserunner Wallace Clark was initially called for interference which would have been the last out and ended the game. After the final out was called due to interference, the entire Racers dugout emptied for a dogpile celebration with Kelham at the bottom.
But, not so fast. After review, the interference call was overturned and Murray State needed to get one more out. And Duke's season lived on in a one-run game with the winning run at the plate.
Kelham got Duke's next batter to ground out to first base, which gave the Racers the actual final out and their official ticket to Omaha. Cue the second celebration—this time, for real.
Here's the play which was initially called runner interference as well as the final out:
And the full celebration following that final out at first:
With the incredible run, Murray State became just the fourth regional No. 4 seed to make it to Omaha, joining Oral Roberts (2023), Stony Brook (2012) and Fresno State (2008).
Murray State alum and NBA star Ja Morant posted his excitement on his X account following the wild and historic win.
The Racers complete the 2025 men's College World Series field. They will play UCLA in their first game in Omaha on Saturday, with first pitch at 1 p.m. ET.