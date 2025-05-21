Notre Dame Pitcher Rewards Manager's Confidence By Turning Behind-the-Back Double Play
Notre Dame and Boston College squared off in the first round of the ACC baseball tournament on Tuesday with each team needing to go on an incredible run to keep any flickering dreams of reaching Omaha alive. The Eagles were able to hang on for a 5-4 victory to eliminate the Fighting Irish but Notre Dame did get the opportunity to turn in the play of the game in the top of the sixth inning.
Manager Shawn Stiffler, responding to some Boston College traffic on the base paths, went out to visit pitcher Rory Fox to discuss next moves. Fox was able to do what he needed to do in order to stay in the game and tackle the next batter. He then immediately rewarded his manager's trust by starting one of the best 1-6-3 double plays you'll ever see by snaring a hot shot behind his back.
Could Fox do that again when presented another opportunity? Who knows and who cares. The important thing is he did it once and it's done. Stiffler hopefully took the opportunity to tell his coaching staff that he knew that was going to happen.