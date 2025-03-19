Texas A&M-Corpus Christi OF Robbing Grand Slam Is Instant Catch of the Year Candidate
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi outfielder Christian Smith-Johnson made the catch of his life Tuesday night.
In the third inning of a rivaly matchup against Texas A&M, the Aggies were looking to pounce with the bases loaded. Texas A&M first baseman Gavin Kash absolutely crushed a pitch to deep right field that looked like it was destined for a grand slam.
But not so fast—Smith-Johnson was standing in the way. The junior outfielder scrambled back to the warning track, leaped over the wall to make the catch and tumbled into the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi bullpen on the other side.
Not skipping a beat, Smith-Johnson hopped back over the fence to hurl the baseball back into the infield.
What a grab.
Although Texas A&M-Corpus Christi went on to lose to the Aggies 17–6 in seven innings, Smith-Johnson added a clip to his highlight reel for the ages.
Smith-Johnson, a junior from North Richland Hills, Texas, entered the night batting .250 with one double, one triple and seven RBIs in 21 games this season.