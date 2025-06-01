SI

Vanderbilt Makes Brutal College World Series History in Loss to Wright State

Karl Rasmussen

Vanderbilt pitcher Austin Nye reacts after a solo run home by Wright State's Luke Arnold
Vanderbilt pitcher Austin Nye reacts after a solo run home by Wright State's Luke Arnold / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the first time in College Baseball World Series history, the tournament's No. 1 overall seed will not be playing for a regional final.

The Vanderbilt Commodores entered the 64-team field as the top seed, and were widely projected to contend for a national title. They came out flat during the regionals, suffering a 3–2 defeat to No. 2 Louisville on Saturday before again coming up short against No. 4 Wright State on Sunday, 5–4.

Raiders starting pitcher Griffen Paige lasted 8 1/3 innings against the Commodores offense, surrendering just one run through the first eight frames before things got a little bit shaky. Vanderbilt was able to tack on three runs to narrow make it a one-run game in the ninth inning before Wright State's bullpen was able to shut the door and secure the win.

2025 was the first time Vanderbilt had entered the College Baseball World Series as the No. 1 seed since 2007. They last won a national title in 2019.

It's an incredibly disappointing exit for the Commodores after they won the SEC tournament and finished the regular season with a 42–16 record. As for Wright State, it marks their third appearance in a regional final, and the program's first since 2016.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/College Baseball