Vanderbilt Makes Brutal College World Series History in Loss to Wright State
For the first time in College Baseball World Series history, the tournament's No. 1 overall seed will not be playing for a regional final.
The Vanderbilt Commodores entered the 64-team field as the top seed, and were widely projected to contend for a national title. They came out flat during the regionals, suffering a 3–2 defeat to No. 2 Louisville on Saturday before again coming up short against No. 4 Wright State on Sunday, 5–4.
Raiders starting pitcher Griffen Paige lasted 8 1/3 innings against the Commodores offense, surrendering just one run through the first eight frames before things got a little bit shaky. Vanderbilt was able to tack on three runs to narrow make it a one-run game in the ninth inning before Wright State's bullpen was able to shut the door and secure the win.
2025 was the first time Vanderbilt had entered the College Baseball World Series as the No. 1 seed since 2007. They last won a national title in 2019.
It's an incredibly disappointing exit for the Commodores after they won the SEC tournament and finished the regular season with a 42–16 record. As for Wright State, it marks their third appearance in a regional final, and the program's first since 2016.