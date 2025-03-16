68 Best March Madness Bracket Names for Your Friends and Office Pools
A collection of the most creative, funny and clever bracket names to use in your NCAA tournament pool.
For my money, it doesn’t get any better than March Madness. The Super Bowl is obviously a phenomenon, the Masters is an event unlike any other and the Kentucky Derby is the ultimate high-stakes sprint.
But for as great as those events (and all the others in American sports) are, they’re simply not the NCAA tournament.
March Madness is aptly named, as the tournament brings chaos in all forms. It shuts down school and work productivity. It routinely provides a sustained level of drama that you don’t get in most places. And it brings together groups of fans, friends and coworkers as they participate in bracket pools.
Sometimes just for fun, sometimes for some cold, hard cash, bracket pools are one of the most fun elements of the NCAA tournament. But of course you don’t want to just slap your name on “Bracket” and submit it.
You want some style. Pizzazz. Some extra fun and flare.
Perhaps these name suggestions will help you out.
Funny March Madness Bracket Names
1. Hoops, There It Is
2. Once You Go Bracket, You Never Go Back
3. Brack(et) On Track
4. Zero Dunks Given
5. Bracket Case
6. Big Baller Bracket
7. Final Fourgasm
8. Bracket Busters
9. Live. Laugh. Love. Brackets.
10. Net Gains
11. Ides Of March Madness
12. March (Madness) To My Own Beat
13. The Big LeBracket
The key to nailing a funny bracket name is you need everyone to understand the reference. If they don’t get it at first glance, there’s a zero percent chance anyone is going to try to look it up.
Best Pop Culture-Inspired Bracket Names
14. Yippe Ki-Yay, Motherdunker
15. Baby Got Brack(et)
16. March Mad Men
17. Full Metal Bracket
18. (Head)Bands Make Her Dance
19. Fast Breaking Bad
20. The Church Of Bracketology
21. Boom Goes The Dynamite
22. The Bigger The Bracket, The Harder It Falls
23. Bracket (In A Van) Down By The River
24. Glass Slippers
25. Dribble Me This, Batman
26. Hoops, I Did It Again
From hit songs to blockbuster movies, adding some pop culture flare to your bracket pool is always a fun idea.
Team-Specific Bracket Names
27. This Little Piggy Went To Marquette
28. Houston, We Have No Problems
29. From Zags To Riches
30. Something’s Bruin
31. Don’t Let Me Get In My Izzone
32. Bo Knows Brackets
33. Bluegrass, Bourbon and Brackets
34. I Still Hate Christian Laettner
35. I Still Love Christian Laettner
36. I’m In The Zona
37. Going Hard In The Paint(er)
38. Rise And Shout, The Brackets Are Out
39. That Sh*t Creigh(ton)
40. Hoosier Daddy?
41. We’re Not In Kansas Anymore
42. (Mark) Sears Of Joy
43. Sooners Rather Than Later
44. No Pain, No (Jordan) Gainey
45. Spoilermakers
46. Red Raiders Of The Lost Ark
You might as well let everyone in the office know who you’re rooting for with your bracket name.
Basketball-Themed Bracket Names
47. One And Won
48. You Miss Every Upset You Don’t Take
49. Buzzer Beaters
50. One Shining Moment
51. He Shoots, He Scores
52. The Airballers
53. The Shot Callers
54. Survive And Advance
55. One And Done
56. LOUD NOISES
57. Corner Threes And Upsets Please
These are simple, sure. But they’re also pretty fun without being too niche.
Memes, Internet-Themed Bracket Names
58. Crying Jordans
59. Gimme Two Claps And A Busted Bracket (WOO)
60. Bracket Royale
61. The Ceiling Is The Roof
62. Make Brackets Great Again
63. Five Big Booms Bracket
64. See My Picks? Very Demure, Very Mindful
65. Bill Walton Can Smell Colors
66. The Rizzler Of March
67. March Sadness
68. MUSTARD!
The problem with these is that not everyone will know the reference, which might hurt the joke. But if you’re in any of my bracket pools, I’ll have you covered.